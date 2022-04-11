Trinity Capital Inc. Further Expands Origination Team with Industry Veteran Rob Lake

PHOENIX, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to venture capital backed growth stage companies, today announced the appointment of Rob Lake as Managing Director, Life Sciences in San Diego, California. Mr. Lake, a veteran in the venture ecosystem, has been supporting venture capital-backed growth stage companies for 18+ years. Focused primarily on the life sciences industry, Lake has funded over $1.6 billion in debt transactions during his career.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to Trinity. His robust experience in the venture ecosystem and notable contributions in the life sciences sector will make him a valuable member of our team as we continue to grow our portfolio," said Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer of Trinity Capital.

Mr. Lake joins Trinity Capital from Runway Growth Capital, where he founded and built their life sciences practice and served as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences since 2020. Previously, Mr. Lake was with Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, where he founded and grew the bank's life sciences practice. Prior to that, Mr. Lake was an executive director at Oxford Finance, LLC, and has also held leadership positions at Silicon Valley Bank, Fifth Third Bank, FINOVA Capital Corporation, and the American Medical Association.

"I am thrilled to be joining a best-in-class origination team as they continue to build out a life sciences portfolio," Mr. Lake said. "Trinity Capital is a trusted partner in the space, and I look forward to playing a role in advancing Trinity's impressive track record."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

