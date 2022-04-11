Firstrade Adds Crypto Trading

First traditional online brokerage to offer crypto trading in the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading commission-free online brokerage, has added crypto trading to its platform. It is available by invitation to selected Firstrade customers starting today and to investors nationwide soon.

Backed by 37-years of trusted experience in the securities industry, Firstrade is the only leading traditional online brokerage to offer a wide range of investment products and cryptocurrencies in one place.

"In line with the exponential increase in cryptocurrency adoption by both consumers and institutions, Firstrade believes that cryptocurrency is here to stay. It's time to extend our offering to include digital currencies," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade Securities. "Our customers throughout the U.S. have asked for crypto trading and now the wait is over."

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products, no-fee IRA retirement services, advanced tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future and has the lowest cost among other brokerages. Since 1985, Firstrade has been a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit http://www.firstrade.com

