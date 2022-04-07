X2Y2, a truly democratic decentralized NFT marketplace, updated its tokenomics

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, X2Y2 announced the launch of Tokenomics 2.0, which will reduce transaction fees to 0 in the next month and return all gas fees to buyers to encourage the listing and trading of high-quality NFTs and reward platform users for their loyalty. Specifically, the platform will reduce the transaction fee to 0%, and will distribute 624,902 X2Y2 tokens to NFT sellers and buyers every day to subsidize the gas fee generated during transactions, which comes from the original NFT pending order reward, the pending order reward will stop when the latest plan is launched.

(PRNewswire)

X2Y2 Tokenomics

X2Y2 is the native token which is listed on Uniswap.

In terms of tokenomics, the total supply of 1,000,000,000 X2Y2 tokens will be provided, 65% of which are used for staking reward, 12% for airdrops, 10% for development and teams, 10% for treasury and ecosystem, 1.5% for ILO presale and 1.5% for liquidity management. X2Y2 tokens are released according to the following schedule.

(PRNewswire)

Stage Day Unlock Amount Share 1 180 25,000,000 2.5% 2 360 25,000,000 2.5% 3 540 25,000,000 2.5% 4 720 25,000,000 2.5%

The following table shows the Treasury allocation unlocking schedule.

Stage Day Unlock Amount Share 1 90 12,500,000 1.25% 2 180 12,500,000 1.25% 3 270 12,500,000 1.25% 4 360 12,500,000 1.25% 5 450 12,500,000 1.25% 6 540 12,500,000 1.25% 7 630 12,500,000 1.25% 8 720 12,500,000 1.25%

By staking X2Y2, you are able to earn market fee reward as well as X2Y2 token reward. Among the 65% of X2Y2 (650,000,000) tokens dedicated for staking rewards, a 20% of total (200,070,000) X2Y2 tokens are distributed to users who staked their X2Y2 tokens. Among 1.5% share of X2Y2 total supply dedicated to Liquidity Management, 1% of total is used to bootstrap initial liquidity, and the remaining 5,000,000 (0.5%) X2Y2 tokens will be used to provide LP staking rewards.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE X2Y2