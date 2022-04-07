Spin Master's Sago Mini® Studio Collaborates with Otsimo On A New Speech App for Children: Sago Mini First Words™

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, announced that its Sago Mini studio has partnered with Otsimo, a developer of game-based learning apps for children with special needs, to release a new app focused on early speech development. Designed with speech pathologists, child psychologists and early child development experts, Sago Mini First Words™ provides children ages five and under with a customized learning experience, strengthening critical language skills through enriching activities, playful mini-games, and interactive videos.

The unique gameplay of Sago Mini First Words relies on thoroughly-researched scientific approaches in speech therapy. The app incorporates peer mimicking as its core teaching method, using videos to help with articulation and comprehension. Simply put, First Words gets kids talking. As children repeat the words they hear, the app listens and provides customized learning milestones based on their progress. First Words also gives children the opportunity to practice speech in a variety of contexts and social situations helping kids relate to the world around them, strengthening social-emotional skills.

"First Words merges the Sago Mini brand's thoughtfully designed aesthetic that's full of color, friendly characters and playful activities with Otismo's expertise in educational solutions," said Jason Krogh, Founder of the Sago Mini brand and CEO of Sago Sago Toys Inc., the company behind the brand. "Designed to be both educational and entertaining, the app offers fun and engaging learning opportunities tailored to spark kids' interest while developing communication skills. With new content and surprises released every month, little ones will be excited to see what comes next."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sago Mini on an app that supports children of all developmental stages aged five and under," said Zafer Elcik, Otsimo's CEO. "Our goal has always been to provide every kid the best possible education solution that fits their needs and is accessible no matter where they're from. I'm super excited to partner with a like-minded, amazing team to create Sago Mini First Words."

Otsimo is known for providing special education and speech therapy solutions to special needs kids across the globe. Otsimo's story began when the brother of founder Zafer Elcik was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Along with a college friend, Elcik developed an app to help children with special needs learn about colors. His brother's interest and success with the app inspired the team to start Otsimo. Now, almost half a million kids across the world are learning with Otsimo.

Sago Mini First Words is available for exclusive download on the App Store .

About Sago Mini

Sago Mini from Sago Sago Toys Inc., is an award-winning brand devoted to play. With over 90 million downloads, 40+ apps, and a line of toys, Sago Mini brings thoughtful design to life for preschoolers and parents worldwide. The team of designers, developers, thinkers, and doers at Sago Sago are the brains behind beloved products like Sago Mini School™, Sago Mini World™ and Sago Mini Box™, amongst others.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

