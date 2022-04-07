Rhythm Management Group Launches Remote Physiologic Monitoring Service and Technology Solution

Remote monitoring solution supports tracking of heart rate, blood pressure, and weight with real-time alerts, streamlined reviews, and timelier interventions

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Management Group, PLLC, has added Rhythm Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) to its service and technology offerings. The solution helps physicians remotely monitor patients' vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and weight. By leveraging a unique blend of service and technology, the RPM solution helps practices create, scale, and optimize remote monitoring programs.

Powered by the RhythmSynergy™ technology platform, the RPM solution delivers timely and relevant clinical insights to physicians for their remotely monitored patients. Physicians receive triaged alerts based on customized thresholds and protocols, as well as detailed patient information, such as medication adherence, context of the alerts, and symptoms.

The RPM solution also includes services such as patient engagement, onboarding, device set-up, connection problem resolution, and ongoing monitoring. This engages more patients in programs and allows physicians and staff to spend more time on direct patient care and high-acuity visits, which enhances staff satisfaction and reimbursement. Rhythm also provides billing and reimbursement guidance to RPM customers.

Rhythm Management Group, which has provided Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) services and technology for more than 10 years to more than 75,000 patients, applied this deep clinical and service expertise to develop the RPM solution.

"We are extremely excited to widen our offerings to help practices and health systems enhance patient care with remote physiologic monitoring," said Rhonda Bray , RN, founder and CEO of Rhythm Management Group. "Our solution reduces the burden on staff and helps physicians improve patient outcomes. We merge the crucial elements of technology and service so that they can connect to more patients, grow their programs, and ensure optimal care."

Key features of the RPM solution include:

Patient identification, engagement, and onboarding

Device ordering, shipping directly to patients, and training

Resolution of device problems

Ongoing monitoring

Real-time, triaged alerts

Billing expertise and guidance

Bi-directional EHR integration

"Remote physiologic monitoring is improving the quality of care because it allows for more constant monitoring of biometric data," said Lookman Lawal, MD, cardiologist with the Southwestern Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute and one of the physicians who piloted the RPM solution. "The investment pays off by helping our practice grow and supporting better outcomes for our patients."

Use of remote physiologic monitoring (RPM) has accelerated during the pandemic. A January 2022 survey commissioned by Rhythm Management Group of 100 physicians, administrators, and CEOs from medical practices across the country found that RPM's traction will ramp up significantly over the next few years. By January 2024, more than three-quarters of practices (76%) will be using the care management approach.

About Rhythm Management Group

Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services , Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 75,000 patients across the country. We engage more patients in a practice's program, streamline workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to physicians, so clinicians can care for more people using fewer resources. For more information visit myrhythmnow.com.

