Playa Bowls Named Official Partner of USA Surfing's Prime Series and Championship

"Most Stoked" award recognizes surfers who show leadership, sportsmanship, positive vibes and a genuine love for the sport.

BELMAR, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Surfing is proud to announce Playa Bowls™ as an official partner of USA Surfing's Prime Series and Championship.

Playa Bowls is a leading nationwide franchise of superfruit bowl shops with a compelling surf and travel origin story. The menu features bright and unique flavors of acai and pitaya, alongside fresh juices, oatmeal and cool vibes.

The USA Surfing Prime Series is an elite multi-stop competition series for the nation's best under 18 surfers, who compete to qualify for USA Surfing's esteemed Championship event at Lower Trestles.

"Massive thanks to Playa Bowls for bringing their support, good vibes, and focus on health and community to USA Surfing's Prime Series and Championship event," said CEO Brandon Lowery. "Playa Bowls' love for surfing and its connection to communities across the globe is an inspiration and great example for our up-and-coming surfers."

"Playa Bowls prides itself on delicious, healthy, natural flavors that fuel active lifestyles. As surfers ourselves, we're thrilled to partner up with an organization close to our hearts, and to introduce a new generation of surfers to the Playa lifestyle. Welcome to #Pineappleland USA Surfing!" said Playa Bowls CEO Abby Taylor.

The USA Surfing/Playa Bowls partnership will feature a standing "Most Stoked" award that recognizes one surfer at each event who shows leadership skills, outstanding sportsmanship, always smiling and a genuine love for the sport. "We want to reward a competitor that shows all around stoke and love for the sport not just the competitive edge." Taylor said. "The winner at each event will demonstrate the going-for-it-attitude that started our company."

The Playa Bowls concept is the vision of founders and long-time surfers Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor. The Jersey Shore natives were inspired by surf trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii, where surf communities offered their own unique versions of acai or pitaya bowls.

They decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own twist at home on the Jersey Shore. They bought a blender, a patio table, a fridge, and a freezer and struck a deal with a pizza shop to set up a stand on the sidewalk. Rob and Abby made telling their story and sharing a love for the ocean and the communities it connects us with central to each store. To date, Playa Bowls has more than 140 locations up and down the East Coast, and has recently expanded westward to Ohio, Texas, and Arizona with plans to open more stores on the West Coast soon!

The first Playa Bowls "Most Stoked" awards will be given at USA Surfing's next West and East Coast Prime Series events – at Church in San Onofre State Park, Calif. on April 9 - 10 and Jenette's Pier in Nags Head, N.C. April 30 – May 1.

The Playa Bowls/USA Surfing partnership is an exciting addition to the USA Surfing Prime Series season and helps support USA Surfing's junior team as they defend USA's Gold Medal in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship event in Surf City, El Salvador, May 27.

About Playa Bowls

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, they discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, and millions of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

About USA Surfing

USA Surfing's Prime Series and Championship is an elite, invite-only competition featuring the best surfers from across the United States mainland and Hawaii. The Prime Series and Championship event were created to help prepare under 18 surfers for the big leagues of surfing using a competition format used by the World Surf League and International Surfing Association (ISA). ISA recognizes USA Surfing as the national federation for surfing in the United States.

