Guidehouse Announces New Public Sector Leaders in Health Segment

Sarah Garnett Named Public Sector Health Leader; Kristin Porter to Oversee Veterans Affairs Account Team

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has promoted Sarah Garnett to serve as its public sector health leader and appointed Kristin Porter to oversee the firm's Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) account team.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Guidehouse's public sector health team is part of its Health segment, which is focused on outwitting complexities to achieve large-scale public-private solutions. Garnett and Porter have more than 40 combined years of experience helping public sector and commercial organizations drive growth and strategic initiatives that support transformation across the healthcare industry.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Sarah and Kristin on their new, well-deserved roles," said Guidehouse Partner and Health Segment Leader Alicia Harkness. "As our government's healthcare, benefits, and public health responsibilities continue to converge with commercial organization priorities, these leaders excel at guiding our clients forward to innovate while anticipating and outwitting some of the most complex issues facing the health ecosystem."

As the new public sector health leader, Garnett will bring her experience working with executives and leadership teams from leading academic medical centers, research institutions, health systems, and federal health agencies to support large-scale transformation, including the continued advancement of mission-driven healthcare at government agencies across VA, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Defense Health Agency. A recipient of the 2021 Leading for Impact Women in Leadership Award, Garnett has been recognized both for her mentoring leadership and for bringing together cross-functional expert teams to accelerate transformations related to regulatory and legislative requirements, disaster recovery, and revenue operations across healthcare.

Porter has been with Guidehouse for nearly 18 years, most recently focused on championing the firm's relationship with VA, including programs such as VA's Office of Community Care, Electronic Health Record Modernization, Acquisition Academy, and Whole Health initiative. In addition, she co-leads Guidehouse's enterprisewide (re)Vision transformation offering where she applies her background in human-centered design, behavioral science, and workforce solutions to help organizations navigate complex change journeys. With years of cross-industry experience in management consulting, she drives people-focused, transformation initiatives that leverage technology and innovation to enhance business performance.

Recognized as the third-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare in 2021 and a 12-time Best in KLAS award winner, the Guidehouse Health team is composed of provider, public sector, payer, and pharma/life sciences experts, including public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, and other professionals. With decades of expertise in change management, strategy, IT and analytics, data science, clinical services, and biomedical innovation, Guidehouse's Health segment helps public sector and commercial health organizations overcome unique market challenges and deliver innovative services to their communities. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

