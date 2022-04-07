EGG-CELLENT EASTER BASKET ALTERNATIVES FROM CASIO

From Timepieces and Calculators to Digital Pianos and Keyboards, Casio has Something for Every Bunny

DOVER, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, April not only brings warmer weather but Easter as well – a time of renewal of both seasons and spirits. And with Easter comes the all-important tradition of prepping Easter baskets. There's no doubt about it, candy is the go-to basket filler for kids of all ages, but if you're looking for non-candy alternatives, Casio has you covered!

For Music Makers

Give the gift of music with the Casiotone CT-S1. This ultra-portable digital keyboard offers 61 full-size keys and over 60 studio-quality tones, making it ideal for players of all ages and skill levels. Users can connect the CT-S1 with Casio's free Chordana Play app for advanced functionality, and with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the unit can be used as a Bluetooth speaker when connected to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device. For added portability, the CT-S1 features strap pins and can be powered with six AA batteries. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $219.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). For more information on Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com.

For Math Lovers

Ideal for high school students and beyond, Casio's fx-9750GIII graphing calculator brings mathematics to life with user-friendly capabilities. To create a seamless learning experience, the fx-9750GIII (MSRP: $59.99) includes an improved keypad for fractions, standard-to-decimal conversion and scientific notation, as well as expanded menu options for programs and capabilities including Exam Mode, Spreadsheet, Python, Probability Simulator, Geometry and Physium, enabling users to easily reference the periodic table. In addition, its natural display feature allows for 2D-templates, fractions, roots and other functions to appear on the screen as they are written in the textbook. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of calculators and educational resources, please visit CasioEducation.com.

For Fashionistas

Looking for a stylish, timeless gift? Look no further than Casio's Vintage B640WMR-5AVT. Designed with a rose gold case and stainless-steel Milanese strap, The B640WMR-5AVT (MSRP: $69.95) can add a pop of color to any outfit. The timepiece is equipped with an EL backlight, digital display, 1/100 second stopwatch (24-hour), countdown timer (24-hour) and water resistance up to 50 meters. For additional information on Casio's Vintage collection of timepieces, please visit Casio.com/products/watches/vintage.

