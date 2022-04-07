Compact Membrane Systems and Braskem Start Up Optiperm™ Demonstration Plant

Optiperm™ is an innovative technology for olefin-paraffin separation, aimed at higher production yields, decreasing waste streams, lowering carbon emissions, and reducing energy usage

PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact Membrane Systems, Inc. (CMS), a pioneer in membrane systems for energy transition applications and Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, are pleased to announce that the long awaited pilot demonstration of CMS's Optiperm™ technology for light olefin paraffin separation has started up at Braskem's Marcus Hook facility.

Braskem and Compact Membrane Systems (PRNewswire)

This is the largest demonstration of the Optiperm™ platform to date and includes commercial-sized modules.

Optiperm™, CMS's breakthrough membrane technology, is designed to increase olefin production efficiency while decreasing waste streams, lowering carbon emissions, and reducing total energy usage. The modular nature of membranes allows olefin recovery from small and large process streams alike, debottlenecking processes and leveraging existing infrastructure in a more energy-efficient manner. CMS and Braskem recognize that capturing olefins from unused hydrocarbon process streams is essential to decreasing environmental impact while continuing to create the chemical building blocks for plastic resins and chemical products for diverse customer segments, such as healthcare and hygiene, food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, among others.

Successful demonstration paves the way for the roll out of Optiperm™ in olefins applications as well point source carbon capture for SMRs, steel, cement and other decarbonization applications.

Pilot details

This project will address the critical milestones of simultaneously producing high purity (>90%) paraffin and olefin rich streams with a multistage membrane design. The design is a replica of the design with membrane areas balanced between two stages and a full control system to meet stream purity specs. The rig itself was built by Zeton, the world's leading designer and builder of lab scale systems, pilot plants, demonstration plants and modular systems. The pilot has been deployed at Braskem's Marcus Hook facility and will be operated for a period of 500 days. "Braskem believes that investing in the advancement of technology is a leading factor in the search for a more sustainable future" says Kevin Soucy, Technology Improvements Manager, Braskem. "The successful startup of this pilot supports our commitments to the circular economy. Special thanks to both CMS and Braskem team members for completing the first step of such a complex project despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very excited to continue to work with CMS through optimization and commercialization of their Optiperm™ technology."

Scale Up of Optiperm™

This is the largest demonstration of the Optiperm™ platform to date and includes commercial sized modules. Previously, CMS has demonstrated the stability of small-scale membranes. This will be the first demonstration that includes CMS's proprietary humidification design and a full-scale commercial membrane module produced at an industrial scale manufacturing facility. Commercial membrane products will be available from CMS as early as 2023.

"The team is delighted that this pilot unit is up and running. Optiperm™ olefins technology is an important part of our industrial decarbonization portfolio, validating for our customers that CMS technology can enable their business performance and GHG reduction goals. Placing commercial scale cartridges into the field is a major milestone for us and for the planet," says CMS CEO Erica Nemser. "Braskem's vision and commitment to industry leading innovation has made this project the ideal commercial demonstration of our first generation Optiperm™ technology."

ABOUT COMPACT MEMBRANE SYSTEMS, INC. (CMS)

Compact Membrane Systems (CMS) is dedicated to enabling the clean energy transition and improving the efficiency of chemical processing through membrane solutions. Located in Newport, DE, CMS harnesses the power of unique fluoropolymers to provide durable and effective chemical separation solutions in the toughest environments. CMS membranes can be used independently or in conjunction with existing infrastructure to recover and remonetize streams that would otherwise be undervalued or wasted. CMS technology delivers new sources of revenue and lowers costs for process industries including petrochemicals, biogas, refining, specialty chemical and pharmaceuticals.

CMS combines innovative research with practical industry know-how to deliver modular units with lower energy usage and smaller footprints than existing separation technologies. From polymer development, to product engineering, to system design, CMS has the capabilities and partnerships to deliver projects of any size. For more information or to learn more, visit www.compactmembrane.com.

CMS on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/CompactMembraneSystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/compact-membrane-systems-inc/

https://twitter.com/compactmembrane

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the circular economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on our management's current view and estimates of future economic and other circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, including Braskem's commitments to sustainability. The words "commits," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the implementation of operating, financing and other strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting our financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of our management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as well as any subsequent filings made by us pursuant to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

Braskem on social media:

www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

(PRNewsfoto/Braskem) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Braskem