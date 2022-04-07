Cobb County Prosecutors to Speak About Managing National Media & Public Scrutiny During Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) announced Thursday that Cobb County, Georgia, District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. and Executive Assistant District Attorney Latonia P. Hines, will be keynote speakers during its annual Communications School in May. The Cobb County District Attorney's office received national attention when it prosecuted three men who were charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery during a racially-motivated hate crime. Broady and Hines will share their experiences with handling the national media attention and intense public scrutiny.

Established in 1976, the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) is the only national not-for-profit association dedicated to advocating, promoting, and recognizing excellence in government communication. NAGC provides world-class communication training to its members and non-member government communicators through its annual Communications School and monthly professional development opportunities.

The 45th annual Communications School will take place May 10-12 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. This year's Communications School will feature more than two dozen sessions presented to a national audience of local, state, federal, and tribal government communicators.

Other topics presented by industry experts will include social media and rural communities; podcasting and video streaming to grow your audience; connecting in a diverse society through effective communication; data maturity and disinformation; public engagement; records compliance; engaging multicultural communities; and many others. A complete schedule of topics and speakers can be found on the NAGC website.

During Communications School, the annual Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards will also be presented in more than 35 categories recognizing excellence in government communications. NAGC will also announce the Communicator of the Year.

Communications School is open to NAGC members and non-members. Registration for Communications School closes on May 2. More information is available here.

Media coverage of NAGC Communications School is invited. For more information, contact Kate Berland, NAGC Communications Director at communicationsdir@nagc.com or Leslie Gervasio, NAGC Marketing Director at marketingdir@nagc.com.

