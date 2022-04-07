CED Issues Statement on the Importance of Early Childhood Education

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED), released the following statement in recognition of the Week of the Young Child. This annual event celebrates early learning, young children, their teachers, and families—all important issues highlighted in CED's extensive past and present research and outreach:

"For more than 50 years, CED has recognized the intrinsic links between early childhood education, a successful workforce, and a prosperous economy. In recognition of the Week of the Young Child, CED is reaffirming its call to action for leaders in the private and public sector to collaborate on expanding access to quality early childhood education. High-quality early learning programs instill a strong foundation of social and cognitive skills in children, which prepares them for success in the classroom—and beyond. Together, business leaders and policymakers can ensure that all children—regardless of background, geographic location, or socioeconomic status—have access to the early learning programs that predicate a lifetime of achievement and earnings potential."

For more information, please visit CED's new resource hub, The Economic Role of Paid Child Care in the US. The webpage includes the first in a four-part report series on the topic, fact sheets detailing child care usage per state, interactive data dashboards, and more.

