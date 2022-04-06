MIT Technology Review to host Future Compute May 3-4, 2022, in-person and online

New hybrid format for the signature computing conference allows attendees to experience the event in-person on the MIT campus or online from anywhere in the world

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New for 2022, MIT Technology Review will host its annual conference, Future Compute, as a hybrid experience May 3-4. Complementing the esteemed EmTech event series, the two-day Future Compute conference is an executive summary of computing advancements for IT and business leaders tasked with maximizing innovation and technology for success.

Attendees will have access to main-stage sessions, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&A sessions, and will walk away with trusted strategies, ahead-of-the-curve insights, and the latest information on emerging computing techniques. The in-person experience includes exclusive tours of MIT innovation hubs and onsite networking receptions with speakers and other VIPs at the renowned MIT Media Lab; and all participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions.

This year's conference focuses on a range of topics from the latest in edge, quantum, 5G, IoT, and AI to what's emerging in silicon, spatial, the metaverse, and more. We'll explore:

Quantum Computing— How close is the commercial reality?

The Edge— What decisions should be made at the edge, in the fog, and in the cloud?

Artificial Intelligence— Cleaner data, smarter algorithms, better decisions.

Security— Protect your data from prying eyes.

The Metaverse—Is this for real?

Future Compute's invitation-only speakers include:

Robert Blumofe , CTO and EVP, Akamai

Jay Gambetta , IBM Fellow and VP, IBM Quantum

Jim Keller , President and CTO, Tenstorrent

Katie Nickels , Director of Intelligence, Red Canary

Daniela Rus , Director, CSAIL, MIT

Dan Sturman , CTO, Roblox

Melisa Tokmak , Head of Document Products, Scale AI

Amy Webb , Founder and CEO, Future Today Institute

The Future Compute Presenting Partner is Intel, an industry leader creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities visit www.futurecomputemit.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

