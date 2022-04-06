JARS Cannabis Sponsors Mangia Ganja Food Festival

Popular operator of several dispensaries in Arizona will be offering valuable coupons, educational resources, and a chance to win rare limited edition t-shirts

PHOENIX, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JARS Cannabis, one of the most popular licensed cannabis dispensaries in Arizona, announced it is sponsoring the Mangia Ganja Food Festival. The event takes place Sunday, April 10, at 2209 N. 99th Avenue in Phoenix, from 11AM to 5PM.

The cannabis-friendly event will include medicated treats, drinks, and special creations from favorite local Chefs. There will also be live music and a full-range of entertainment.

25 food trucks will be on hand, offering a wide array of medicated and non-medicated delicacies, including tacos, barbeque, ice cream, Hawaiian shrimp, tempura, vegan selections, and much more.

JARS Cannabis will be on site offering valuable coupons, cannabis education, and chances to win limited edition Jara Mangia Ganga t-shirts.

Jars Cannabis Dispensaries can be found throughout Arizona, with locations in Phoenix at 2424 S 24th Street and in the Metrocenter at 10040 N Metro Pkwy W, plus in New River at 46639 N Black Canyon Hwy, and in Payson at 200 N Tonto Street.

Ronnie Kassab, President of JARS Arizona, said he is looking forward to participating in Mangia Ganja.

"We are all about community," Kassab said. "I love supporting local events and getting out and meeting our customers," he added. "I like being able to hear directly from the public and getting feedback about our products and services... and I'm also looking forward to having some fun at this exciting event!"

JARS is committed to providing the best quality cannabis at all price-points so that critical cannabinoid products are always accessible to virtually everyone.

The JARS staff is the best trained in the industry and can answer any questions about cannabis and the complexities of cannabinoids to make certain that each customer gets exactly the right products to meet their individual needs.

JARS is also proud to serve the local veteran community and is dedicated to ensuring that they always have access to the products they require.

For more information on JARS Dispensary, visit: www.jarscannabis.com.

For more information on Mangia Ganja, visit: www.trapcultureaz.com.

