Academy of Art University Students Enter Into Professional Collaboration With 3D Creation Tool Innovator Gravity Sketch

Collaboration to provide Academy of Art students with revolutionary technology to advance their design education and portfolio development

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Art & Design University Academy of Art University has entered into a professional collaboration for its students with London-based virtual product design and collaboration platform Gravity Sketch, to provide them with revolutionary technology in their design education.

(PRNewsfoto/Academy of Art University) (PRNewswire)

Gravity Sketch's vision is to revolutionize the way physical products are designed, developed, and brought to market through offering intuitive 3D software for cross-disciplinary teams to design, create, collaborate, review and iterate in an entirely new and agile way in the metaverse.

The partnership will see Gravity Sketch provide tailored product training, resources, and support to Academy of Art University design students and faculty. Using the technology, students will be able to design physical products in an agile, 3D virtual environment giving them the flexibility to creatively experiment without the need to create physical models of every iteration of a design. Gravity Sketch also allows users to collaborate in a 3D environment in real-time with partners from any location around the world.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gravity Sketch to enable our students to create without boundaries and elevate their skills using the very latest technologies. The use of the Gravity Sketch platform will allow our students and faculty to ideate in an augmented reality and be immersed in the ideas they create, something simply not possible with more traditional design tools and environments" said Antonio Borja, Director, School of Industrial Design, Academy of Art University. "We're excited to give our students access to exciting technologies and believe it will give them a significant edge as they take the next steps in their design careers."

"Since first meeting the team at the Academy of Art University, it's been really inspiring to see the schools' approach not just to new technology, but in its support of students moving into exciting free-form workflow, as well as building a new curriculum around digital craft. We believe innovation, fearlessness and creative potential can truly be seen through the hands of students," said Oluwaseyi Sosanya, Co-Founder and CEO, Gravity Sketch. "We are excited to be part of this journey and witness the full potential of young designers. We look forward to seeing designs evolve - the work from the students to date has been inspirational and this is just the beginning of our partnership."

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. As one of the oldest art schools located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

For media enquiries, please contact kate@sjspr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Academy of Art University