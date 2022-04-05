Southwire and Braves Development Company Announce New Offices at The Battery Atlanta, Partnership with Atlanta Braves

North American Industry Leader to Open 23,000 Square Foot Office in October

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwire, one of North America's leading wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry, will soon open office space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. In late March, Southwire signed a deal for roughly 23,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, workstations and multipurpose space.

Southwire will soon open office space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. (PRNewswire)

"We have embraced adaptability through the pandemic, and we have proven that we are able to successfully meet the expectations of our stakeholders in a hybrid work environment," said Rich Stinson, Southwire's president and CEO. "Having a presence at The Battery Atlanta offers additional flexibility to our team members and further demonstrates that Southwire is an employer of choice."

Headquartered in Carrollton, Ga., Southwire has had a presence in metro Atlanta for several years with a Southwire Commuter Hub in Cobb County and The Spark innovation center on Georgia Tech's campus, among other locations. Recently, the building in which the company's Commuter Hub is located was sold, and leaders sought other options to meet the needs of its workforce. Having a presence in metro Atlanta gives the company a competitive edge for recruitment and retention.

"As we have emerged from the pandemic and as we considered next steps with our Commuter Hub, the timing was right to move toward a larger presence in this area," said Fernando Esquivel, executive vice president of People and Culture. "Our office at The Battery Atlanta will provide us with increased visibility and opportunities to attract professional talent while allowing us to further connect, communicate, collaborate and celebrate with each other."

While expanding its presence in metro Atlanta gives the company a competitive edge for talent recruitment and retention, Southwire remains committed to each of its existing communities, and the company continues to drive the electrical industry forward.

"We have a long history of serving our customers with excellence and giving back to the local communities in which we work and live," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's president of Wire & Cable and COO. "Our presence in Atlanta has been — and will continue to be — no different. As we consider more than just the office space, we are also excited to forge a partnership with the Atlanta Braves that will add value to our employees, our customers and our communities."

Throughout its more than seven decades in business, Southwire has upheld a strong commitment to service, quality and innovation. The new office space and partnership with the Atlanta Braves serve as a culmination of these three objectives.

"Southwire celebrates 72 years as a company in 2022, and one of our late founder's frequently-shared phrases was about putting technology to work," said Brandon Moss, president of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions. "This new office space will do just that — giving existing and new employees more opportunities to connect in the metro Atlanta area while at the same time supporting many of the tenets that define our commitment to growth and sustainability."

As the company finalizes plans for its office at The Battery Atlanta, Southwire has announced an agreement with the Atlanta Braves in which Southwire will now be a proud electrical products manufacturing partner of the Atlanta Braves. The partnership will also focus on strengthening both organizations' efforts to give back to the community, as Southwire connects with the Braves' established community and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts through sponsorship and volunteerism through at least two events this year.

"We are thrilled that Southwire will be joining the premier office-line up at The Battery Atlanta. Employees here have an incomparable array of amenities just outside their doors, and the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves as a neighbor," said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of Braves Development Company. "We look forward to our larger partnership, including events and charitable programs that showcase how our core values align."

About Southwire:

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers and an emerging influence in the electrical industry. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, utility products, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, components, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com.



About The Battery Atlanta:

The Battery Atlanta, a 2 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, offers an unmatched mix of boutique shopping, market-exclusive entertainment experiences, chef-driven restaurants, the Omni and Aloft Hotels, The Coca-Cola Roxy and 531 residences. The complex includes offices One Ballpark Center, Comcast's regional headquarters; Two Ballpark Center, home to SPACES; Three Ballpark Center, which will serve as Papa John's global headquarters and TK Elevator's North American headquarters; and Four Ballpark Center, home to Southwire and DCO Commercial Floors. Powered by Comcast's all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Atlanta Braves:

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

© 2022 Southwire Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contact: Ashley Bush

Director, Communications and Giving Back

Phone: (770) 832-4577

ashley.bush@southwire.com

Southwire Company, LLC (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwire