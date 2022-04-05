Introducing The Best Of Money Awards: 313 Canadian Products Ranked Across 36+ Personal Finance Categories

MONCTON, N.B, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The most comprehensive personal finance awards in Canada has officially launched on moneyGenius, showcasing more than 36 top products in 7 finance categories. Over 2 years in the making, the first ever Best Of Money Awards are entirely based on Genius Ratings, a bias-free calculation which includes in-depth comparison and analysis of the features each product offers Canadian consumers.

"After creditcardGenius was launched as the most sophisticated credit card comparison tool in the country, we wondered what the next step could be in personal finance education," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of moneyGenius. "So we developed a robust system for ranking all types of financial products, not just credit cards. Our goal is to help Canadians cut through the noise and find products that are actually worth their time."

Today, moneyGenius has reviewed 420 features across 313 finance products, with plans to continue adding more products on a weekly basis. These products cover all aspects of consumer finances, with rankings in banking, credit cards, mortgages, investing, loans, insurance, and software.

Select preview of Best Of Money Awards winners:

Category Winner Best savings account KOHO Earn Interest Best chequing account Scotiabank Ultimate Package Best mortgage Tangerine Closed Fixed Rate Mortgage Best robo advisor Questwealth Best online broker CIBC Investor's Edge Best tax software Wealthsimple Tax Best credit score software MogoAccount Best health insurance Blue Cross Best car insurance CAA Best personal loan Coast Capital Savings Auto Finance

All 36+ categories are listed on the Best Of Money Awards page.

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 275,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company. moneyGenius was launched as HowToSaveMoney in 2010, providing Canadians with the tools to make every dollar count. Then creditcardGenius was launched in 2017, providing Canadians with the only tool that compares 126+ features of 180 Canadian credit cards using math-based ratings and rankings that respond to consumer's individual needs, instantly. Their new cash back rewards program , called GeniusCash, offers extra cash to anyone approved for featured credit card offers through creditcardGenius.

Media contact:

JJ Beh

1-416-886-6557

jj@moneygenius.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weymedia Inc