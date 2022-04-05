Emmy® Winning Commentator Ben Stein to Headline Cetera's 2022 IN THE ROOM Virtual Speaker Series

Series launching as part of Cetera's Connect2Investors program, designed to help financial professionals strengthen relationships with investors

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that economic commentator Ben Stein will headline its popular "IN THE ROOM" client event series. Cetera Chief Investment Officer Gene Goldman will host the discussion with Stein on today's consumer sentiment, economic uncertainty, strategies for weathering rising inflation, and thinking for the long term on May 19, 2022.

IN THE ROOM is part of Cetera's Connect2Investors program, which helps advisors strengthen their relationships with clients by providing access to some of the most recognized financial luminaries for exclusive conversations on thought-provoking topics relative to the economy and financial industry. Each event is a custom, one-time showing that fosters discussion and encourages collaboration among advisors, colleagues, and their clients. The event is uniquely marketed to investors under the financial professional's brand, providing an invaluable experience and key differentiator for their practice.

"The Cetera team is thrilled to welcome Ben Stein to the virtual stage to hear his expertise on today's economic and investing environment in what we know will be an engaging and witty observation," said Michael Zuna, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Cetera. "IN THE ROOM is a best-in-class, personalized experience that our financial professionals can seamlessly extend to investors, adding tremendous relationship-building value. We look forward to helping our financial professionals grow their business, attract and retain high-net-worth clients and differentiate themselves from their competitors with this event and many more unforgettable experiences this year."

"IN THE ROOM has been a superb tool to build relationships and thank existing clients," said Michael Oana, CRC®. "The experience is first rate and has helped us to deepen client relationships in a fun way, especially as Cetera has empowered us to accelerate and enhance our digital marketing and experiences throughout the pandemic. Cetera has built a great tool that financial professionals should embrace and incorporate into their practice."

Stein is one of the most dynamic economic and public policy commentators of the 21st century and the only economic commentator to win an Emmy® for comedy. He began his career as a speech writer for Presidents Nixon and Ford and transitioned into a career in Journalism and Law as a Professor of Economics at Pepperdine University. Perhaps best known as the host of "Win Ben Stein's Money," Stein is a pop culture phenomenon who has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "The Wonder Years," 'Expelled" and "The Mask I and II." Nationally recognized for his economic commentary for over 40 years, Stein is a New York Times best-selling author and long-time columnist for The Wall Street Journal, Barron's and The New York Times, and a long-time commentator for CBS News, Fox News, CNN, The American Spectator and NewsMax.

IN THE ROOM will feature an additional session on November 10, 2022. Last year, IN THE ROOM featured conversations with Dr. Ben S. Bernanke, former federal reserve chair, and Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr., of Hamilton and the film One Night in Miami, who both provided their perspective on "finding positivity in a post-pandemic world." The events were just two of Cetera's 12 virtual events and the three live events it hosted for nearly 30,000 attendees in 2021, and Cetera has bolstered its 2022 advisor education and experiences plans based on record success in 2021.

Cetera financial professionals should contact their Growth Officer for more information about the experience. Registration is by invitation only.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

