Carrier First Quarter Earnings Advisory

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 11:30 a.m. ET April 28, 2022 until 11:30 a.m. ET May 5, 2022. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5684198.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Media Inquiries

Danielle Canzanella

561-365-1101

Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com





Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

