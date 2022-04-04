TEAMSTERS LAUD PROGRESS ON BIDEN-HARRIS TRUCKING ACTION PLAN

Administration is Addressing Apprenticeships, Licensing, Women in Trucking Issues

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union is applauding the work of the Biden administration during the past 90 days in making substantial progress towards addressing critical issues for drivers and those interested in a career behind the wheel.

Already, the White House has called for the expansion of registered apprenticeships as a high-quality and proven recruitment and retention strategy; worked with states and governors to track commercial driver's licensing (CDL) processing data and coordinated on best practices and waivers to expediate CDL processing; and improved job accessibility for both women and veterans in the industry.

"The Biden administration is doing a good job at addressing our concerns," said Sean O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "If companies want to fill openings, they need to pay well and provide good benefits, treat their workers with respect and make sure they are well trained."

Just last month, three Teamsters who drive as part of their jobs told Biden officials about the advantages of union membership and the challenges they faced in organizing during an online listening session to discuss strategies for improving trucking job quality, and for retaining and recruiting drivers.

As it stands, more than 100 employers have already launched registered apprenticeship programs in the last 90 days, ranging across sizes and segments from tank truck to long-haul, and from small businesses to national private fleets in partnership with state and national partners including the Teamsters.

