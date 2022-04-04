Pinnacle Secures $200 Million Team from VALIC, Expanding Business in New Jersey

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Investments, LLC ("Pinnacle"), a 25-year-old investment firm headquartered in Syracuse, expanded their business in Morristown, New Jersey with the procurement of three reps formerly affiliated with The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC). Andrea Coladarci, Adam DeSimone, and Adam Gartside, now doing business as Prime Wealth Group, each left VALIC Friday after 11, 3, and 2 years respectively. Together they were overseeing $200 million in assets.

Pinnacle Investments, LLC - Prime Wealth Group (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have this team join our growing firm," says Mark Nardella, President of Pinnacle Investments. "Having transitioned from VALIC to Pinnacle myself over two years ago, I can attest to the positive impact that move has been for my business. I'm excited to witness the team unleash their full potential as they are now able to provide their clients with a true open architecture platform of financial products and services. Undoubtedly, their clients will be the ones who benefit most from this move."

Pinnacle incentivizes independent recruits with competitive payouts, which are well above the 45-50% high earners at a wirehouse could earn. They also recruit based on an "ownership" model, offering reps equity in the parent company, Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC, which also owns Pinnacle Employee Services, a professional employer organization; Pinnacle Capital Management, a money management firm; and Confidential Planning, a 403(b) provider.

"Landing such a well-rounded, hardworking, client-focused investment group to our firm is a testament to the exceptional culture Pinnacle Investments is building in the industry," states the CEO of Pinnacle Investments, Ben Quilty. "Our recruitment team has done a tremendous job of getting our unique message to advisors looking to transition their business to a truly independent financial services company, managed by advisors themselves. We encourage any advisor or team of advisors looking to enhance their advisor-client experience to consider Pinnacle as their forever home, just as Prime Wealth Group has done."

Pinnacle Investments, LLC ("Pinnacle") was founded in 1996 by two advisors who sought a better solution for their clients than what was available at a large wirehouse. Pinnacle's success is directly attributable to its ability to provide a personalized approach to investment management and client service while offering the same investment products and protections available at larger financial institutions. Since experienced advisors run the firm, they avoid culture clashes that spoil the experience of advisors and clients. This philosophy has put them on an impressive growth trajectory throughout the U.S. To learn more visit PinnacleInvestments.com.

Investment and advisory services offered through Pinnacle Investments, LLC member FINRA/SIPC.

