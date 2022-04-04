Evolution goes live on day one of Ontario online gaming market with multiple operators

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced that it has gone live with an extensive set of online casino services for multiple operators in the new, regulated online gaming market in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Ontario launched its legal igaming market on Monday 4 April, completing a process that began in April 2019 when the province's government announced plans to open up the market to private operators.

Evolution is powering online casino services in Ontario for operators including 888, BetMGM, LeoVegas, Rush Street Interactive and theScore Bet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming.

All of these operators have access to a huge range of online games for this market from Evolution Group brands. For Ontario this will initially include the full Evolution portfolio of online live casino games, games shows, Evolution First Person table games and game shows as well as NetEnt and Red Tiger online slots.

According to Evolution, operators have been able to fast-track integration of these games into their systems and collapse timescales for go-to-market using Evolution's One Stop Shop (OSS) single, online integration process.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director, North America, Evolution, commented: "This is another momentous launch for Evolution in Canada. We are really excited that licensed operators in Ontario will have access to our live dealer studios in Europe and therefore to our full portfolio of live streamed games. We are also confident that online players in Ontario will absolutely love the quality, variety and innovation of the online games - both live and slots - on offer from our Group brands".

Millar added: "The Evolution portfolio really does offer something for everyone. It encompasses everything from online casino classics such as Live Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker and Craps to award-winning live game shows such as Lightning Roulette and Crazy Time, as well as superior First Person 3D animated versions of many of these games. Slots lovers will have a ball too, as they are able to choose from hundreds of games including iconic titles such as NetEnt's Starburst and Divine Fortune and Red Tiger's Cash Volt and Gonzo's Quest™ Megaways™.

Evolution and the operators it has partnered with for Ontario, are licensed to operate in the province by iGaming Ontario (iGO), the subsidiary of Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

