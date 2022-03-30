Voyages Behavioral Health Announces Plans for Hospital in San Antonio

To Provide Vital Inpatient Psychiatric Care for San Antonio Region

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyages Behavioral Health ("Voyages" - an affiliate of PAM Health) is pleased to announce the development of Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks, a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital. Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks will be the fourth Voyages location in Texas -- with the emphasis on providing specialty psychiatric care.

Voyages chose the Thousand Oaks location to provide much-needed behavioral health services in the San Antonio region. As the former site of the now relocated PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Thousand Oaks, the existing floor plan will allow Voyages to care for behavioral health patients with or without medical needs. Because the need for this service is so high, Voyages will be adding beds in another location in the future.

Having identified a need in behavioral health services across the country, PAM Health established Voyages to offer an additional service line and specialized care to this underserved patient population. "We understand how important it is for behavioral health patients to have access to high-quality, integrated services," says Kristen Smith, PAM Health's EVP and Chief Transformation Officer. She adds that PAM Health's expansion into behavioral health is an exciting endeavor that aligns with the company's mission and vision. "With our unique, coordinated care model, Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks will address our patients' comprehensive needs at once, helping them achieve sustainable, long-term health and wellness, while ultimately reducing the overall cost of care," she says.

Once open, Voyages Behavioral Health of Thousand Oaks will feature 44 patient beds with programs designed to meet the community's unique needs. Offerings will include services for medically complex patients, adults and geriatric patients explains Andrew Hardin, SVP and COO of Voyages. "Our multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, internists, clinicians, and other specialists will provide comprehensive short-term care tailored to each patient's needs," he says. "The main care components include diagnostic behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies with inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation and management, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning."

PAM Health (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 22 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.pamhealth.com and www.voyageshealth.com.

