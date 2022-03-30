SME and Rapid News Publications Ltd Renew Partnership on RAPID + TCT Event

Agreement leverages SME and TCT's collective industry knowledge, strategic partnerships, and global networks to take RAPID + TCT to the next level

DETROIT and CHESTER, United Kingdom, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SME and owner of the TCT Group, Rapid News Publications Ltd, have today announced a renewal of the strategic alliance that will see the organizations continue to produce the annual RAPID + TCT 3D manufacturing event in North America.

The two organizations have co-produced the industry-leading event since 2017, combining over three decades each of insights and experience in accelerating the adoption and advancement of 3D manufacturing technologies.

The partnership will continue to leverage SME and TCT's collective industry knowledge, global networks, as well as several key strategic industry partnerships, to take RAPID + TCT to the next level in the coming years, cementing the event's position as the largest and most-influential additive manufacturing event in North America.

Emerging technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing) and other 3D technologies are enabling manufacturers to reduce time to market, produce stronger and lighter parts, improve efficiency, reduce waste, cost and emissions and create products and geometries they couldn't create before. Increased awareness of these real benefits of using advanced manufacturing technologies will encourage more companies to adopt these technologies which will improve their ability to compete on the global stage.

"Our 30-year involvement in advancing additive manufacturing has made significant strides through our partnership with Rapid News Organization's TCT Group," said SME Executive Director and CEO Robert Willig. "Over the past five years, we've seen the quality of the event, as well as engagement from the AM community grow, which we attribute to our collaboration with Duncan and the TCT Group."

"We are delighted to be renewing the agreement with our friends in Detroit," said Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Publications Ltd. "It was always our desire to build an enduring partnership with SME to develop this great event in the US. Our missions are aligned and the vision both organizations have at the leadership level is rooted in doing only what is best for the development of the additive industry in North America."

"As a partnership our job is to ensure every manufacturing organization in North America is aware of the potential of the additive technologies and we look forward to adding our experience, ideas and media power to that effort in the coming years."

The next edition of RAPID + TCT event takes place May 17-19 at Huntingdon Place, Detroit, MI, USA

To learn more and to register to attend, please visit rapid3devent.com .

About RAPID + TCT

For more than 30 years, SME and RAPID has defined the crucial role of additive manufacturing and empowered the establishment of an industry that continues to conceive, test, improve and manufacture new products at a faster, more cost-efficient pace. In 2017, the two industry leaders in 3D technology events, SME and The TCT Group, partnered to produce the annual RAPID + TCT event. For users and suppliers alike, the event is the premier destination for those who provide technology and for those who need to understand, explore and adopt 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies. For more information, visit rapid3devent.com, follow @RAPID_Event on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

About Rapid News Publications Ltd & The TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. A rich mix of live events and all-encompassing media portfolio enables TCT to deliver business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. The TCT Group (www.thetctgroup.com) is owned by Rapid News Publications Ltd (www.rapidnews.com) a member of the AEO (Association of Event Organizers) and BPA Worldwide.

