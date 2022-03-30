Pathalys Pharma Announces Executive Team Appointments

- Executive Leadership Team Brings Diverse Skills and Broad Expertise to New Venture -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced the executive leadership team for the newly formed company. Pathalys officially launched on March 1, 2022.

"It is my privilege to announce Pathalys' executive team. This robust and highly capable team of leaders has extensive experience in building companies and a demonstrated track record of delivering results in their respective areas," said Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer at Pathalys Pharma, Inc. "I am confident that this group of accomplished leaders, along with our distinguished board, can deliver on our mission to successfully advance upacicalcet and other enhanced therapeutics with the expressed goal of transforming the lives of CKD patients."

The following individuals have joined the Pathalys Executive Team reporting to Mr. Fowler:

Dr. Ashwin Ram - Co-founder and Senior Vice President, Operations

Patrick Treanor - Chief Operating Officer

David Banks - Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

Dr. Theodore Danoff - Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Greg Klatt - Vice President, Finance

Executive Leadership Team

Ashwin Ram, M.D., is a Pathalys co-founder and the Senior Vice President, Operations. Dr. Ram is a physician-scientist, biotechnology entrepreneur, and investor at Catalys Pacific. He is the founder and chair of Jupiter Therapeutics, Inc., and previously worked at Genentech in early clinical development. Dr. Ram is a board-certified radiation oncologist who completed his medical degree at the University of Michigan Medical School with Alpha Omega Alpha honors and residency training at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. He completed a graduate degree in bioengineering at Caltech and a postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University as an NIH/NCI Cancer Translational Nanotechnology Fellow.

Patrick Treanor, M.B.A., is the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Treanor was President, U.S. for Vifor Pharma, an international pharmaceutical company focused on nephrology. Mr. Treanor started his career with large pharmaceutical organizations such as Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories over 25 years ago but found his niche building early-stage commercial organizations at companies such as Oscient Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Relypsa. Mr. Treanor holds a B.S. in Management from Bryant University and an M.B.A. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

David Banks, M.B.A., is the Senior Vice President, Technical Operations. Mr. Banks has more than 30 years of manufacturing, supply chain, and quality experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held positions of increasing responsibility at several companies, including GSK, Roche (as Syntex), Johnson & Johnson (as Alza), and Gilead. Mr. Banks earned a B.S. in Engineering from Tennessee Tech University, a M.B.A. from East Tennessee State University, and a M.S. in Finance from the University of San Francisco.

Theodore Danoff, M.D., Ph.D., is the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Danoff is a graduate of the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Chicago with a Ph.D. in Immunology. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in nephrology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and then served on the faculty as an Assistant Professor in the Renal Division in the Department of Medicine. He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years at organizations, including GlaxoSmithKline, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Clarus Therapeutics, and Complexa Inc. He has co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications, five book chapters, and has two issued patents.

Greg Klatt, C.P.A., is the Vice President, Finance. Previously, Mr. Klatt was Assistant Controller at Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis. Before Aravive, he held positions at Alvarez & Marsal, as well as Ernst & Young. Mr. Klatt earned his B.S. at the University of Oregon and holds his license as a C.P.A. in the State of California.

About Pathalys Pharma, Inc.

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. is a private, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of multiple advanced therapeutics that address unmet needs in the management of end stage kidney disease (ESKD). Pathalys' initial asset is upacicalcet, a novel calcimimetic with the potential to improve the treatment of SHPT in hemodialysis patients. Beyond upacicalcet, Pathalys continues to identify other high priority needs and potential solutions for patients with ESKD. Pathalys is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

For more information about Pathalys, please visit www.pathalys.com.

