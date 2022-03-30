ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB PARTNERS WITH VENUETIZE TO LAUNCH MOBILE APP FOCUSED ON FOSTERING A CONNECTED FAN COMMUNITY

LOS ANGELES and TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel City FC (ACFC), Los Angeles' professional women's soccer team set to take the pitch this Spring, has partnered with Venuetize, the leaders in mobile-first and advanced payment technology, to deliver an innovative way for fans to engage with the ACFC community through a dedicated mobile app.

The mobile application – which is now available in the App Store and Google Play Store – features a community chat function that enables Season Ticket Holders and Supporters to connect with one another in-venue or at home, a first for Venuetize. Other features will include an integration with Ticketmaster for Mobile Ticketing, Team and Event News, Community Updates, and the ability to access the Team Store to purchase merchandise. Users will also be able to tune in to Spotify playlists from their favorite ACFC players.

The second phase of the mobile application, launching ahead of their first match at Banc of California Stadium, Angel City's home pitch, will host gameday and team-focused features such as Rosters, Player Profiles, Schedule, Live Stats, and Results as part of their NWSL/OPTA integration. Venuetize's e-commerce capabilities will also allow fans to use their phones for mobile ordering and mobile payments at the stadium.

"It became evident in our first meeting that Venuetize was the right partner to build our mobile experience. They understood our need to build a fan-engagement app that combines utility, commerce, and community that also allows us to interact with our fans in a way that is uniquely Angel City," said ACFC Founder and President Julie Uhrman. "Our ACFC supporter community is a direct extension of our team, and we are building this app with them in mind, getting their feedback and direction throughout the process. In addition to helping our fans stay up to date with ACFC news, they will learn about our players and games, purchase tickets, and buy merch. Most importantly for ACFC, the app will allow our community to chat directly with each other, allowing our fans to self-organize, and thus build a stronger bond united around all things Angel City."

"The new Angel City FC mobile application is a unique experience that best represents the club's diverse and passionate fan base," said DC Ramsey, Vice President of Marketing at Venuetize. "We are thrilled to be working with Angel City FC, who works with us to try new technologies, like the chat functionality that is a first in our space. We are proud to have helped Angel City FC deliver a mobile experience that prides itself on a sense of community, and we hope to showcase new and innovative solutions for the club as our partnership continues to grow."

ABOUT VENUETIZE

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting-edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/ .

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), the 11th member of the National Women's Soccer League, will take the pitch in Spring 2022 and call Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles their home. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and Seven Seven Six founder and former Executive Chair of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. Former England Women's National Team forward Eniola Aluko leads the team as Sporting Director, and Freya Coombe is the team's Head Coach.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets start at $180 for 12 home games, and group deposits are now on sale at https://angelcity.com/tickets .

