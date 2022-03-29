XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF W NASHVILLE

ORLANDO, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of W Nashville. The newly developed 346-key luxury lifestyle hotel was acquired for $328.7 million, or $950,000 per key, with available cash.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 34 hotels and resorts comprising 9,814 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

