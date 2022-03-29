Kevin Davis Named Senior Client Strategist in Houston

HOUSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Kevin Davis as senior client strategist. He works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Kevin is based in Houston and reports to Adam Innerst, market president, Houston.

Kevin brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role. He joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Fidelity Family Office Services, where he served as vice president, business development. He provided custody, trading, technology and investment services to single family offices, ultra-high-net-worth families and their advisors. Prior to that, Kevin worked at Salient Partners as a divisional director, head of RIA and bank trust division. He also held various senior leadership roles at Orinda Asset Management, Sun Life Financial, ING, The Hartford and First Trust.

"Kevin has a deep understanding of the complexities and needs of the wealthy, single family offices and the professionals that serve them in the Houston metro area," said Innerst. "His expertise marshalling teams that assist individuals and families with investment management, wealth planning, philanthropic initiatives and special financing will help reinforce our Active Wealth framework as we help new and existing clients protect and grow their wealth."

Kevin earned a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity University. He is a CFP® professional. Kevin also holds a Series 7 license and Series 63 license.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $321 billion in total client assets as of December 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $31.3 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

