Glassbeam Signs Phantom Healthcare, Growing International Presence in Data Analytics for Medical Equipment

Partnership to help Phantom Healthcare increase uptime for all MRI and CT scanners, avoid costly service delays

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines, today announced it has signed on Phantom Healthcare, the leading marketer, refurbisher, and re-assemblers of pre-owned MRI and CT scanners in India, as its newest customer. This deal marks the expansion of international partners for Glassbeam beyond current US installations.

Glassbeam Logo (PRNewsfoto/Glassbeam Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As part of the Glassbeam implementation, Phantom Healthcare will utilize Glassbeam service analytics in MRI machines at 100 sites across India. The partnership with Glassbeam will enable Phantom to support customers with high-quality modalities at lower costs and significantly higher uptime.

"Glassbeam solves the most pressing issue for Phantom by reducing support costs and increasing device uptime," said Brijesh Suneja, Managing Director at Phantom Healthcare. "The ability to remotely monitor devices in real-time, go beyond logs into environmental monitoring, ease of deployment, and remote access to devices across modalities and OEMs will make a huge difference for Phantom. Glassbeam rose above competitors by enabling Phantom engineers to avoid unnecessary travel through remote management, monitoring and proactive troubleshooting."

"One of the biggest challenges that healthcare facilities face is the amount of time and expense in managing modalities to serve patients. Glassbeam's proprietary technology will enable Phantom to provide higher-level services at a lower cost to its customers and increase their bottom line," said Puneet Pandit, CEO at Glassbeam. "We are proud to support Phantom as part of continued expansion and international growth to transform and analyze multi-structured data to deliver enhanced machine uptime and maximum utilization across healthcare organizations."

Glassbeam uses artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning to monitor medical devices, including MRI, CT scanners and other imaging equipment, in real-time to anticipate needed repairs and maximize uptime. Its ease of deployment and remote access option ensures operational efficiency while helping patients receive much-needed care, avoiding unnecessary delays.

For more information, visit Glassbeam.com.

About Phantom Healthcare

Phantom started its operations in 2011 and has become the leading remarketers, refurbishers and re-assemblers of Pre-owned Super Conductive MRIs and CT Scanners in India. Phantom Healthcare strives to provide professional support with quality services that are custom fit to the needs of today's growing healthcare industry. We aim to develop long-term relationships with our clients and do our best possible to keep Imaging equipment up-to-date and working like new.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam's patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, UCSF Health, Scripps Medical, Harris Health, and US Radiology. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.



