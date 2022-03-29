Fred Boehler joins PLS Logistics Services Board of Directors.

CRANBERRY TWP, Pa., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLS Logistics Services (PLS), a leading, technology-driven, third-party logistics services provider, has announced today the appointment of Fred Boehler to the board of directors.

Mr. Boehler, formerly the CEO of Americold Logistics (NYSE: COLD), which is one of the largest operators of temperature-controlled warehouses with over 1 billion cubic feet under management. Mr. Boehler brings over 30 years of supply chain management experience with the last 12 years focused on the cold supply chain to PLS. Before serving eight years at Americold Logistics, Mr. Boehler was Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at SUPERVALU, a leading American wholesaler and retailer of grocery products, where he was responsible for supply chain strategy and execution.

Mr. Boehler served on the Board of Directors of Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) for almost nine years. He is a graduate of Wright State University with a degree in Management Science and obtained an MBA in International Business from Northern Illinois University.

"We are excited to add Fred Boehler to the PLS Logistics Board of Directors. With his extensive knowledge of cold supply chains, and their unique logistics challenges, Fred will be a valued resource to the PLS team as we continue our rapid growth in the cold supply chain," commented Greg Burns, PLS' Chairman, President, and CEO.

Mr. Boehler commented, "I've been impressed with the high service culture and advanced technology of PLS Logistics, and look forward to working with the team as the company continues to expand its footprint in the cold supply chain."

Mr. Burns commented, "PLS understands the unique supply chain and transportation challenges for shippers and carriers in the cold supply chain, and we look forward to working with Mr. Boehler as we continue to expand our presence in our fastest growing vertical sector."

PLS Logistics Services is a leading provider of logistics management, brokerage, and technology services for shippers across all industries, with revenues in excess of $1.2 billion in 2022. PLS manages over a million loads annually across all major freight modes: flatbed, van, LTL, rail and barge, air, and ocean.

