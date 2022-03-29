DEN IN TOKYO SECURES THE NO.1 SPOT AS THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2022 IS REVEALED

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Den in Tokyo has secured the No.1 spot at the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The prestigious list was revealed today at simultaneous events across Asia in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo.

Chef-owner Zaiyu Hasegawa celebrates Den’s No.1 win at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 awards ceremony, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna (PRNewsfoto/Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 10 th year, the 2022 list welcomes a record 16 new entries. Japan leads with 11 entries, followed by Thailand with nine and Singapore with seven

Debuting on the list at No.14, Villa Aida in Wakayama, Japan , claims the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles

Rising 14 places to No.13, Ode in Tokyo wins the Highest Climber Award

David Lai of Hong Kong's Neighborhood claims the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs' Choice Award

Odette in Singapore is this year's recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Mume in Taipei wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Maira Yeo from Cloudstreet in Singapore earns the title of Asia's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by Valrhona

In claiming the No.1 spot, Den earns the dual titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna and The Best Restaurant in Japan. Opened in 2007, Den reflects the personality of its chef-owner, Zaiyu Hasegawa. Taking a playful, personal approach to kaiseki cuisine, Hasegawa and his team delight diners with creative presentations and surprising twists on traditional dishes. After entering Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016 at No.37, Den first appeared on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list the following year, rising to No.11 in 2021.

Den is joined in the top three by Bangkok's Sorn (No.2), which claims the title of The Best Restaurant in Thailand for the first time, and Florilège (No.3) in Tokyo, Japan.

After taking the No.1 spot in 2021, The Chairman in Hong Kong moves to No.5, retaining the title of The Best Restaurant in China for a third year.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This year, Den has been crowned No.1 in Asia in recognition of its unique blend of tradition, innovation and playfulness. We are delighted to showcase all the restaurants on the 2022 list and the individual award winners, who inspire us with their creativity, resilience and skill."

