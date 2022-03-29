California Pizza Kitchen Signs Two New International Development Agreements

--Casual Dining Leader Accelerates International and Domestic Franchise Expansion Plans--



COSTA MESA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a strong first quarter, California Pizza Kitchen, the creator of California-style pizza, announced the signing of two new international franchise agreements and plans to open seven international restaurants and two airport locations by year-end. These milestones follow the brand's development momentum in 2021 that included the launch of its domestic franchise program. Unveiled in December, California Pizza Kitchen's domestic franchise initiative marks the first-time that qualified candidates in the United States have an opportunity to own and operate restaurants in key markets nationwide.

Recently signed international deals include agreements in Costa Rica and Chile, bringing the brand's locations to approximately 50 overseas restaurants. Additionally, new locations are set to open in India, Chile, Costa Rica, Alberta, Canada, as well as in the Santiago, Chile and Costa Rica, San Jose airports.

Leveraging its strong business model and cult-like pizza following that has fueled its growth since 1985, California Pizza Kitchen plans to continue to aggressively expand its footprint both domestically and internationally in 2022 and beyond.

"We're proud of our first quarter achievements and are eager to continue building upon our success to drive our expansion in the U.S. Our California-Forward casual dining concept is unlike any other in the restaurant industry and we're ready to expand with new multi-unit restaurant operators," said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global and Franchise Operations. "Building on our steady presence overseas, we are optimistic about the possibility to strengthen our brand even further through our domestic franchise program. It's an exciting time at CPK, and we look forward to welcoming new franchisees to the team and bringing our own slice of California to new markets nationwide."

California Pizza Kitchen provides franchisees flexibility with customizable menus, design layouts and multiple daypart offerings so that each location can individually align with its consumer needs and thrive within their market. These key differentiators, along with an average unit volume between $3 to 5 million, has positioned the brand as an attractive investment by experienced multi-unit franchisees. California Pizza Kitchen prioritizes catering to franchisees' needs, providing them with the tools and resources required, including expanding technology and mobile capabilities for each location, best-in-class training and development in all areas of the business.

California Pizza Kitchen is amid an aggressive expansion in markets throughout the U.S. and is looking to add experienced, qualified multi-unit franchisees to grow the brand. Prospective franchisees must have a minimum net worth of $5 million, a minimum liquidity of $2 million and a commitment to open three-to-five restaurants during the first five years. To learn more about franchise development opportunities and available markets with California Pizza Kitchen, visit www.cpk.com/franchise.

