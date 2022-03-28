NEXE Expands Coffee Product Lines to Amazon Prime Ahead of Upcoming Retail Launch

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials science and advanced manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce that both NEXE Coffee and XOMA Superfoods fully compostable single-serve pods are now available through Amazon Prime on Amazon.com.

NEXE Expands Coffee Product Lines to Amazon Prime (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Amazon is the world's leading e-commerce retailer, with over 200 million global Prime subscribers. When consumers make a decision to make a purchase online, they often go to Amazon, and specifically, Prime. We see this launch as a meaningful way to gain consistent online sales, especially with our recent subscription offering, which will complement our upcoming brick and mortar retailer sales strategy for NEXE Coffee." said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE.

The NEXE Coffee line comes in both Keurig® and Nespresso® compatible pods. The NEXE Coffee - Nespresso® suite includes Dark Roast Espresso, French Roast, and Medium Roast, and comes in boxes of 10, 20, and 30. The NEXE Coffee - Keurig® suite includes Premium Organic Medium, Premium Organic Medium-Dark, and Premium Organic Dark flavours, and comes in boxes of 12 and 24. NEXE is currently working with suppliers to offer larger quantities and expand our conveniently sustainable solution to meet the needs of our consumers.

NEXE's Xoma Superfoods line targets the health-savvy, environmentally-conscious consumer and includes both high-quality coffee and superfood creamers. Keto, MCT Coffee, Turmeric, Matcha, and Cocoa Keto SKUs are packaged in the fully-compostable NEXE Pod and come in packages of 12 and 48. Xoma Superfoods pods are compatible with Keurig® single-serve brewing systems.

All of NEXE's premium coffee is organically and ethically grown by partners in Peru, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Beans are ground and packaged at NEXE's Canadian facility and sealed for freshness in the NEXE Pod, one of the world's only fully-compatible capsules that are compostable in your city's composting facility.

"Consumers continue to turn to environmentally-sound alternatives to plastic. NEXE offers a truly sustainable solution to the approximately 60 billion pods that are consumed annually," saidGuglani. "We continue to focus on adding manufacturing capacity at both of our facilities, which will bring us closer to back-filling sales as we continue discussions with various retailers and wholesalers."

To complement the launch, NEXE will deploy a social media marketing campaign designed to increase brand awareness on Amazon, drive traffic to the NEXE pages, and ultimately increase conversions.

Mordor Intelligence estimates that the single-serve coffee pod and capsule market was valued at US$25.07 billion in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.07% between 2021 and 2026.

About NEXE Coffee

NEXE Coffee is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations and produces and distributes high-quality coffee packaged in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based Keurig® and Nespresso® OriginalLine compatible pods.

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA OPERATIONS INC is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers, packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully-compostable, plant-based pods.

https://www.instagram.com/xomasuperfoods/

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully-compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE Pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods (+40 billion plastic pods discarded every year). With over $30M raised (equity and government funding) to date and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

