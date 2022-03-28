NeuroOne® to Host Investor Call About Recent Disclosures Tomorrow March 29th at 10:00 am ET

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss recent disclosures tomorrow, March 29, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The purpose of the call is to provide clarification and answer questions regarding disclosure included in the Company's recent Current Report on Form 8-K filed on Friday, March 25, 2022 about its 510(k) clearance request to the FDA for its Evo® sEEG Electrode for less than 30-day use. The device has already been 510(k) cleared for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

