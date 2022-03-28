Jackson Healthcare's Executive Vice President of Associate Experience, Leslie Day-Harrell, Receives "Business Woman of Excellence" Award

Award Winners Celebrated During "Women INFluencing Business" Event

ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its executive vice president of associate experience and head of corporate real estate, Leslie Day-Harrell, has been named a 2022 "Business Woman of Excellence" as part of the Women INFluencing Business annual award program.

Powered by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GNFCC), the Women INFluencing Business Committee strives to engage female leaders and enhance the standing of professional women within the community. Its annual awards program recognizes women with exceptional vision who have implemented innovative ideas in both the workplace and community and who inspire others.

In her role at Jackson Healthcare, Day-Harrell develops and drives the company's associate experience strategy to help ensure positive experiences for the company's more than 1,700 associates. This includes creating careers, environments and opportunities that enable associates to thrive and that support health and wellbeing in all areas of their lives. She also directs property and facility management, providing oversight of the world-class amenities located on Jackson Healthcare's corporate campus and cultivating environments that reinforce company culture, build community and foster engagement.

"The Women INfluencing Business award program embodies many of the values that have guided me throughout my career, including serving the community and caring for others," said Day-Harrell. "Through my role at Jackson Healthcare, I've had great opportunities to have a positive impact that extends across our business and into the many nonprofit organizations we partner with. Thank you to the GNFCC's Women INFluencing Business Committee for this recognition. I'm both honored and humbled to be named among the incredible group of female leaders who were selected for this year's award."

Day-Harrell received the "Business Woman of Excellence" award in the "Large Business" category. The Women INfluencing Business Committee also announced winners in the categories of "Business Woman of Excellence - Small Business," "Nonprofit Woman of Excellence" and "Business Woman Rising Star" during its March 22 luncheon.

"Through her leadership, mentorship and commitment to cultivating world-class associate experiences, Leslie's authenticity and approach continue to positively impact our workforce and next-generation leaders. Today, more than two-thirds of our associates are women and over 60 percent are in management roles. We're proud to celebrate our women in leadership and applaud Leslie for being named a 2022 Business Woman of Excellence," shared Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by over 1,700 associates and more than 15,000 clinician providers covering all 50 states, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest U.S. healthcare staffing companies with over $1.8 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

