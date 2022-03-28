Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive Announces Name Change to FinThrive as Part of a Forthcoming Rebrand

New Company vision challenges the traditional approach from legacy incumbent solutions to revenue cycle management software and technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, Inc. ("nThrive" or the "Company"), a healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced its new name, FinThrive™, which will be formally launched through a pending rebrand.

The new name signals the Company's intention to break the cycle of inefficiency associated with traditional RCM technologies, while designing a modern software approach that empowers stakeholders across healthcare's financial ecosystem. The Company is rethinking revenue cycle management and providing healthcare leaders with the tools to realize an integrated technology approach to ensure financial health.

"For healthcare to realize its true potential, revenue cycle management software needs a new vision," said Hemant Goel, President & CEO of the Company. "The future of the healthcare economy requires a connected and holistic approach."

As FinThrive, the Company will continue to transform revenue cycle management for healthcare – delivering a frictionless experience that frees financial teams from the burden of managing disparate systems and vendors, and instead enabling a renewed focus on revenue optimization and financial health. Its end-to-end revenue cycle management SaaS platform, the most comprehensive in the industry and supported by decades of experience, provides financial teams with greater reliability and control to deliver better outcomes for patients, payers and providers. The platform's integrated cloud-based software provides a holistic approach to automate administrative tasks, reduce costly errors, improve productivity and increase profitability. These automated technology capabilities enable financial teams to deliver improved operational performance, increased team member efficiency and improve the patient experience on behalf of their organizations.

"We are challenging the status quo and envisioning a better way to optimize healthcare revenue and the patient experience," continued Goel. "We are excited to make this vision a reality as FinThrive, uniting the industry's most comprehensive revenue management software platform with an outstanding experience for our customers that will deliver maximum value."

"With its completed acquisition of TransUnion Healthcare and pending acquisition of PELITAS, FinThrive will transform revenue cycle management software by combining the strength of industry leading technologies under a single brand," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Paul Huber, Managing Director, of Clearlake "We look forward to collaborating with the entire FinThrive team through our O.P.S.® value creation framework and together push to accelerate innovation in financial workflow automation in healthcare through an integrated end-to-end SaaS offering."

For more information on the FinThrive story, please visit www.FinThrive.com.

About nThrive

nThrive (nThrive.com) provides one of healthcare's most comprehensive revenue cycle management SaaS platforms, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics, and education software solutions to 3,200+ clients, comprised of more than 1,000 U.S. based hospitals and health systems. nThrive's end-to-end software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum. nThrive has announced its new name, FinThrive™, which will be formally launched through a pending rebrand. For more information on the FinThrive story, please visit www.FinThrive.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX and London, UK. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake.

