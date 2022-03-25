Americans for Public Trust Unveils CDC's Lack of Science Behind Covid Protocols

Evidence Suggests CDC Crafted Pandemic Policy Based on Poor Data

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans for Public Trust (APT) today revealed more emails from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that clearly show the government agency's Covid protocols were based on poor data.

Caitlin Sutherland, Executive Director of APT recently obtained internal CDC emails through the Freedom of Information Act revealing the CDC's withholding of large portions of Covid data to the public along with the blatant lack of data dictating the CDC and Biden Administration's Covid mandates.

"First the CDC allowed teachers unions to write the guidance on school reopening's and now we just learned the CDC still isn't publishing large portions of Covid data it collects. One thing remains the same, Americans remained frustrated and confused by the supposedly science-based agency," Caitlin Sutherland said in a Fox News interview.

The CDC was even warned by senior public health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci, that the Covid measures were being formed on "decades-old research." This reckless behavior poses the question of how much the CDC and the Biden Administration allowed politics to influence Covid policy.

The full Fox News interview with APT's Caitlin Sutherland can be found here.

The full Fox News Story can be found here.

Americans for Public Trust is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to restoring trust in government by holding politicians and political groups accountable for corrupt and unethical behavior.

For more on Americans for Public Trust, visit: https://americansforpublictrust.org/

View original content:

SOURCE Americans for Public Trust