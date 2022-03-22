Wealth Launches Out of Stealth with $16M in Seed Funding to Bring Innovation to Estate Planning

Delivers dynamic digital solution for estate planning to be offered as an employee benefit; Seed round led by Anthos Capital

TEMPE, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth (wealth.com), a comprehensive digital estate planning platform co-founded by Rei Carvalho, the former Emailage founder and CEO (acquired by LexisNexis®), has announced a $16 million seed funding round, led by Anthos Capital, and followed by Bela Juju Ventures.

Designed and developed by experts in trust and estate law, personal financial management, and data security, Wealth brings much-needed innovation to the antiquated, complex, and often inaccessible estate planning process. Enhanced by a robust asset aggregation platform, intuitive workflows, and thought leadership content, Wealth delivers the only complete estate planning solution on the market.

"Our team commissioned one of the largest estate planning studies, surveying 10,000 American adults ages 30-55. We found that only 32% of respondents had a will in place and most said they knew little or nothing about estate planning," said Rafael Loureiro, co-founder and CEO of Wealth. "We are changing that by providing the most comprehensive, accessible-for-everyone platform with an emphasis on education. Everyone needs a plan, they may just not know it yet."

The platform empowers members to create, manage, and visualize their estate plans through an integrated ecosystem of proprietary legal documents, third party APIs, and a bank-level-encrypted digital vault.

"By focusing on technology and strategic partnerships, we have built an ecosystem that challenges the archaic estate planning industry to progress beyond the 3-ring binders, and move towards Web3," said Carvalho. "Life isn't static, and neither is estate planning. Taking care of your family and having a plan for your assets is an ongoing job that requires a dynamic ecosystem to live, breathe, and evolve in lock-step with your life."

Estate planning has traditionally been viewed as confusing and exclusive to the ultra-wealthy. "Wealth is democratizing elements of personal finance that are important for consumers. We are proud to invest behind this incredible team again, after working together successfully at Emailage, and are excited to help support their mission," said Paul Farr, Managing Partner at Anthos.

The company aims to make estate planning more widely available to the American workforce by initially offering its platform to HR teams and organizations looking to provide a meaningful financial wellness benefit to their employees and members. Wealth's State of Estate Planning Survey validates the need as only 13% of respondents currently have access to estate planning services as part of their employee benefits, yet more than 70% said they'd set up a plan if it was offered.

About Wealth

Wealth is a comprehensive estate planning platform that empowers people to create, manage and visualize their plans digitally. Creating an estate plan with Wealth gives your loved ones a holistic view of all your assets, visualized and securely stored in one place. Because life is unpredictable, Wealth makes it easy for you to access your plan anytime and offers guidance to keep it current and valid. And should the unthinkable occur, your trusted beneficiaries are granted emergency access to your plan. Wealth is available to companies as an employee benefit, allowing employers to offer their workforce a meaningful financial wellness opportunity.

Wealth is headquartered in Tempe, AZ. For more details visit wealth.com .

