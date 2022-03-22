VIOLA LAUNCHES IVERSON '01 STRAIN EXCLUSIVELY IN MICHIGAN

The second collection will be available at multiple local retail locations with The People's Champ making appearances at a select few

DETROIT, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola , the leading Black-owned producer and licensed reseller of premium cannabis products, will be releasing limited quantities of their latest strain as part of the ongoing multi-year partnership with NBA Icon Allen Iverson. To support the launch, Iverson will be hosting meet and greets with customers at five cannabis dispensaries in the metro Detroit area this Friday and Saturday.

"I'm excited to continue the partnership with my brother Al and bring our newest strain to Detroit," said Iverson. "Everything I do is for the fans, and this is no different."

The indica-dominant Detroit cultivated hybrid, IVERSON 01,' is a cross between F1 Durban, Gushers and Runtz. The pre-rolled and packaged flower will be available for purchase at a variety of dispensaries across the state.

In support of the launch, Iverson will be making appearances at a handful of dispensaries starting with Bazonzoes in Walled Lake at 3 PM on Friday, followed by 3Fifteen Cannabis in Hamtramck at 5 PM and Herbology in River Rouge at 6:45 PM. On Saturday, you can catch him at Skymint in Hazel Park at 1 PM and 2:15 at Liv in Ferndale.

"We're excited to launch IVERSON in the Michigan market with 70+ valued partners. Although we would've loved to visit every location, with scheduling we had to narrow it down to a handful. We look forward to everyone trying '01 and meeting Chuck and I at the in-stores" said Viola CEO, Al Harrington.

Viola is the leading Black-owned producer and licensed reseller of premium cannabis products. Founded in 2011, the brand was inspired by co-founder Al Harrington's grandmother, who had long suffered from glaucoma. He convinced her to try cannabis, which relieved her symptoms, demonstrating the power of the plant. This pivotal experience inspired Harrington to name his company after his grandmother and begin his journey as CEO of Viola Brands.

Viola's mission is to increase equity within the cannabis space to ensure black and brown people are afforded an opportunity to be a part of a fast-growing industry that historically has left them disenfranchised. With over 10 years of experience growing premium flower and producing award-winning extracts, Viola offers a wide variety of strains and products across five states and throughout Canada.

One flower at a time. One community at a time.

