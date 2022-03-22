User Flow Diagramming Tool Overflow Introduces New Cloud Capabilities in Version 2.0

Overflow 2.0's new features make the creation of user flow diagrams and other design presentations faster, easier, and more collaborative than ever before.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overflow , the world's first user flow diagramming tool tailored for Product and Design teams, announced today the launch of Overflow 2.0. The latest version introduces powerful features, the most significant being its new Cloud saving functionality that securely stores users' work is in the Overflow Cloud, ensuring the latest version of any Overflow document is always readily available to view, edit, or present by anyone with access to it. As a result, Overflow now combines the speed and power of a desktop app with the simplicity and peace of mind of saving work directly on the Cloud.

"One of the common pain points of teams in the past was that a lot of cumbersome local file or share link exchanges were required to achieve a collaborative result," says Alexis Piperides, co-founder and CEO of PROTOIO Inc., the company behind Overflow. "With Cloud saving, this becomes a thing of the past, ensuring a smoother collaboration between teammates."

In that direction, version 2.0 also introduces the capability to add document editors, allowing anyone in the team to access and work on shared Overflow files. Additionally, as an extra step to ensure transparency within teams, Overflow 2.0 is also enhanced with a new document versioning feature. This provides a full chronological list of document versions, with users being able to rename and bookmark any version they want to access more easily in the future.

"We often tell users that Overflow allows them to build user flows in 30 minutes or less and we want to help everyone, be it individual users or teams of any size, achieve that benchmark," adds Alexis. "Our goal with 2.0 was to cut down on the time teams needed to publish their work and find specific document versions, all while feeling 100% certain that none of their work is lost or replaced. And I think we made great progress at that."

Here's a list of other major features introduced in Overflow 2.0 that were not already mentioned above:

Autosaving function: Any work made in Overflow is automatically saved to the Overflow Cloud in frequent intervals.

Offline work feature: In case of an abrupt loss of internet connection, any progress made since the last save/autosave is temporarily stored until the user gets back online.

Document security capabilities: Users can customize the access rights to each of their documents, irrespective of the parent folder's settings, achieving more granular security.

See the extended list of new features in Overflow 2.0.

All of Overflow 2.0's capabilities, including the new Cloud saving functionality, can be enjoyed on both the macOS and Windows versions of the Overflow desktop app and are available to all users on any active subscription plan or 14-day free trial, irrespective of account size.

ABOUT OVERFLOW:

Overflow is the world's first user flow diagramming tool tailored for Product and Design teams. Reinventing how user flow diagramming should be done, Overflow empowers individuals and teams to communicate their work in a new, impactful way.

By integrating seamlessly with the most popular design tools, such as Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, and Photoshop, Overflow helps quickly turn static designs into playable user flow diagrams that tell a story. Users can create, present, print and share user flows, all in one place.

Overflow is a product of PROTOIO Inc., the software vendor behind the popular prototyping platform Proto.io.

