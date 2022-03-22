Thomas Tull Invests in Sandbox AQ to Accelerate the Development of AI and Quantum Technologies and Solutions

PITTSBURGH, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Tull, CEO of Tulco Holdings LLC , a holding company that invests in and transforms industries using the power of data science and artificial intelligence, today announced he has made a substantial, strategic investment in Sandbox AQ, an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions that leverage quantum tech and AI to address previously unsolvable business and scientific challenges. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded by successful serial entrepreneur, CEO Jack D. Hidary, the inspiration for Sandbox AQ and some of its team began at Alphabet Inc. in 2016. The company became an independent entity in 2022 and today announced its investors, advisory board and several customers, including Vodafone Business, Softbank Mobile, Mount Sinai Health System, WIX and the U.S. federal government.

Thomas' strategic investment will enable Sandbox AQ to expand its AI and quantum technologies by hiring additional AI experts, physicists and engineers. As part of the investment, Thomas has also joined Sandbox AQ's board of advisors and will use his industry connections to find new applications and use-cases for Sandbox AQ's quantum and AI solutions, and drive customer adoption.

"Investing in technology and technological advances are central to our country's continued success and edge in the global marketplace," said Thomas Tull. "Sandbox AQ is extraordinarily unique in its ability to successfully apply quantum and AI technologies to address critical business, technology and scientific challenges today, and at least a decade ahead of this technology becoming commercially available. These capabilities give Sandbox AQ a tremendous advantage in the market and position it well to disrupt numerous industries. I look forward to working with Jack and the rest of the Sandbox AQ team to do whatever I can to help accelerate the company's growth."

"For the last half decade, we have been focused on solving some of the world's most complex computing problems and working with leading companies across industries to leverage this knowledge to help them fuel their businesses," said Jack Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ. "With the support and guidance of strong quantum tech proponents such as Thomas Tull, we will seek to transform entire industries in preparation for this AI and quantum revolution."

About Thomas Tull

Thomas Tull is a leading entrepreneur and investor focused on leveraging the power of technology, AI and data science to disrupt and revolutionize disparate industries. Sector agnostic, Tull looks to partner with and invest in companies employing cutting-edge ideas and technology in industries that are established but often under-funded and under-innovated. He is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of the private holding company Tulco, LLC., and a private investor in many early-stage technology companies. Notable investments in Tull's portfolio include FIGS, Acrisure, Colossal, IL MAKIAGE, Genies, Pinterest, Zoox and Oculus Rift. Previously, Tull was the founder, CEO and Chairman of Legendary Entertainment, the film company that produced blockbusters including The Dark Knight trilogy, 300 and The Hangover franchise. Tull is a member of the MIT School of Engineering Dean's Advisory Council and a trustee of Carnegie Mellon University.

About Sandbox AQ

Sandbox AQ is an enterprise SaaS company delivering solutions at the nexus of quantum tech and AI. Based in Palo Alto, the inspiration for Sandbox AQ and some of the team originated at Alphabet Inc. in 2016. Sandbox AQ launched as an independent, venture-backed entity in 2022. For more information visit www.sandboxaq.com .

