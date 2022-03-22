Taos Ski Valley Puts Winter 23 Season Passes on Sale

Spring sale offers lowest prices and greatest value for 2022-2023 winter season passes

TAOS, N.M., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley will offer its best pricing for Winter 23 season passes starting today. The Winter 23 Pass line-up includes a diverse collection of options, giving loyalists both excellent value for the world-class Taos ski and ride experience, and a variety of winter and summer discounts. Winter 23 passes are good for the entire 2022-2023 winter season. Those who buy passes during this early spring sale can use them to ski during the World Pro Ski Tour Championships in Taos April 7-10, 2022.

"In a rapidly consolidating industry, Taos Ski Valley remains fiercely independent while staying committed to our guests and our values," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "The big-mountain experience we offer is increasingly rare: friendly, accessible, and crowd-free. Our passes reflect our 'better not bigger' mantra with a lineup of passes designed to encourage more off-peak skiing, increasing the quality of experience for all that visit anytime of the season."

Kachina Plus Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus an $250 credit to The Blake at Taos Ski Valley with adult passes, 8 buddy tickets for next season plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 20 through April 10, 2022 . A one-time, one-item 25% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 20% off all other purchases all season. Summer perks include 1 scenic lift or mountain bike lift ticket; 1 mountain bike rental, and 25% off a Via Ferrata private guide.

Pricing: adults: $1,695 , military/first responder: $1525 , senior: $1525 , Zia (ages 18-35): $1375 , youth: $1060 Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus an Ikon Base Pass, 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts, acreditwith adult passes, 8 buddy tickets for next season plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use. A one-time, one-item 25% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 20% off all other purchases all season. Summer perks include 1 scenic lift or mountain bike lift ticket; 1 mountain bike rental, and 25% off a Via Ferrata private guide.

Kachina Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus 50% off tickets at March 20 through April 10, 2022 . A one-time, one-item 20% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 15% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $1110 , military/first responder: $995 , senior: $995 , Zia (ages 18-35): $795 , youth: $515 Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts. 6 buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use. A one-time, one-item 20% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 15% off all other purchases all season.

Value Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with holiday blackouts. Four buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 20 through April 10, 2022 . A one-time, one-item 15% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 10% off all other purchases all season. Pricing: adults: $785 , military/first responder: $715 , senior: $715 , Zia (ages 18-35): $510 , youth: $315





High Noon Pass

Skiing or riding after 12 PM , 7 days a week with holiday blackouts. Two buddy tickets for next season, plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 20 through April 10, 2022 . A one-time, one-item 10% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 5% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $485 , military/first responder: $465 , senior: $465 , Zia (ages 18-35): $360 , youth: $205

Midweek Pass

Skiing or riding Monday–Thursday with holiday blackouts. Two buddy tickets for next season plus 4 additional buddy tickets to use March 20 through April 10, 2022 . A one-time, one-item 10% discount at Taos Sports retail and rental shop, and 5% off all other purchases all season.

Pricing: adults: $485 , military/first responder: $465 , senior: $465 , Zia (ages 18-35): $360 , youth: $205

All passholders gain additional benefits including the ability to ski or ride April 7-10, 2022 during the World Pro Ski Tour Championships, being held at Taos Ski Valley. Current passholders can use their passes for this event too and benefit from the extended season. Other Winter 23 Pass benefits include:

10% discounts at The Blake at Taos Ski Valley

10% discounts on all dining (alcohol not included)

10% discount off summer activities

"The last few years have proven more than ever that everyone needs the healing respite of the outdoors," continued Norden. "We're thrilled to finish up this season with the World Pro Ski Tour, launch into summer activities, and start gearing up for the winter of 2023."

The Winter 23 spring sale begins March 22. Passes are available for purchase at https://www.skitaos.com/tickets-passes/winter-2023-season-pass.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the world's first B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

