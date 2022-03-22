Strata Oncology Appoints Sundu Brahmasandra as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced diagnostics leader to enhance company's product development and delivery

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc ., a precision oncology company advancing molecular indications for cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Sundu Brahmasandra as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Brahmasandra will oversee the growth of Strata Oncology's product development and delivery capabilities.

"We are excited to welcome Sundu Brahmasandra to the Strata Oncology family. As Chief Operating Officer, Sundu will guide our journey to build and grow the company's product development and delivery capabilities as we enter a new phase." said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "Sundu's experience building, leading and optimizing successful diagnostics companies will be invaluable to Strata Oncology as we continue growing and providing physicians and oncologists with information that can expand treatment options for patients with cancer."

Brahmasandra brings to Strata Oncology more than 20 years of technical and operational leadership in the molecular diagnostics field, as well as experience developing industry-leading biotechnology organizations. Before joining Strata Oncology, Brahmasandra served as President and COO of NeuMoDx Molecular, where he was responsible for the design and development of revolutionary molecular diagnostic solutions offering market-leading "sample to result" workflows for central laboratory customers. Sundu oversaw all non-commercial operations, leading the development and scaling up of infrastructure and teams capable of producing over 10 million tests annually. Following the acquisition of NeuMoDx by QIAGEN, Sundu served as the Vice President, Head of Operations and Product Development of QIAGEN's Ann Arbor operations. Previously, Sundu also served as Vice President, R&D Assay Development at BD Diagnostics, following its acquisition of HandyLab, a developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and automation platforms he co-founded. Brahmasandra holds a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan College of Engineering and a Bachelor of Technology in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

"Having spent more than two decades in Ann Arbor's biotech hub, I have the greatest admiration for what Strata Oncology has accomplished to date and am thrilled to be joining at such an exciting phase," said Brahmasandra. "I look forward to working with this high-caliber team and helping the company navigate a period of high growth to achieve its full potential in helping physicians and patients on the right path to personalized cancer treatment."

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com .

