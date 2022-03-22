SKIERS HAVE CELLIANT ON THEIR SIDE

» Tecnica Ski Boots Incorporate CELLIANT® Technology »

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnica ski boot products have powered Olympians, so it should be no surprise that 26 styles of their high-performance ski boots are powered by CELLIANT® technology. These include designs in the Mach1, Mach Sport and Cochise product lines, which have CELLIANT infrared technology in the boots' liners. Both Tecnica, a leader in winter sports equipment worldwide, and Hologenix®, creators of CELLIANT, are focused on improving human performance and comfort, so it is natural that they have collaborated in recent years.

Tecnica's patented technology C.A.S. (Custom Adaptive Shape) allows Tecnica ski boots to provide the best fit on the market. The shell has an anatomical shape to match the foot and give a better fit while still allowing the ability to fully customize it.

As the liner is powered by CELLIANT, the boot not only has a great fit, but the power to capture and convert heat from the foot into infrared energy. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating bioceramic minerals is embedded into the fabric of the liner and increases local circulation, helping to keep feet at the right temperature and feeling fresh so that people can stay on the slopes longer.

"We are honored to partner with Tecnica and its best-in-class ski boots," said Seth Casden, Co-Founder and CEO of Hologenix. "Our infrared technology by its very nature enhances human performance, so its application in ski boots is ideal."

ABOUT HOLOGENIX AND CELLIANT

Hologenix, LLC, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science company innovating products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a science-backed infrared (IR) technology that improves health and wellness by promoting restful sleep and enhancing performance and recovery. CELLIANT's natural blend of IR-generating minerals is embedded into fibers, yarns and fabrics, powering bio-responsive textiles. CELLIANT is a key ingredient used by world-class brands in products spanning apparel, sleepwear, bedding, upholstery, uniforms and medical supplies.

CELLIANT is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in photobiology, nanotechnology, sleep medicine, and diabetes and wound care. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy. For more information, visit celliant.com.

