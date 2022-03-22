SBARRO - HOME OF THE ORIGINAL NEW YORK PIZZA PARTNERS WITH DAILYPAY

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sbarro , home of the Original New York Pizza and the global leader in the impulse pizza category, has partnered with DailyPay to provide its employees with access to the powerful financial wellness benefit of on-demand pay. Through this partnership, Sbarro employees nationwide will have the ability to access their earned wages instantly to pay bills, spend, save, or invest, all on their own schedule.

DailyPay, Sbarro. (PRNewswire)

Research commissioned by DailyPay shows that 94% of users credit DailyPay for having less trouble paying bills, with 4 in 5 users no longer having to turn to payday loans or pay overdraft fees to make ends meet.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Sbarro is excited about the impact DailyPay will have on its recruitment and retention efforts in the tight labor market caused by the pandemic.

"Nothing is more important than the well-being of our Sbarro family, especially those who serve our customers and they've been through a lot these last few years," said Rohan Shearer, Sbarro's SVP, Chief Administrative Officer. "While Sbarro pays meaningful and competitive wages as evidenced by our industry-leading management tenure, this partnership with DailyPay further supports the financial health of our teams by rewarding them with earlier, on-demand access to their earned wages."

Sbarro operates more than 600 restaurants in over 20 countries worldwide.

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro and her family opened the doors to their Italian delicatessen in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York-style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location at the King's Plaza Mall in New York, focused solely on pizza. More than 65 years later, Sbarro is now the global leader in the impulse pizza category. Sbarro offers our XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues. Our award-winning New York pizzas, strombolis and other offerings can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

Email: david.schwarz@dailypay.com

Adriana Ball

Email: adriana.ball@dailypay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DailyPay