Rhythm Energy Launches Electric Vehicle Hub, Creating a One-Stop-Shop for Consumers to Research and Power EVs

Rhythm, one of the largest independent renewable energy retailers in Texas, in partnership with ZappyRide, has curated tools to streamline the consumer journey for electric vehicle adoption.

HOUSTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Energy, the Texas-based renewable energy provider, today announced the launch of its EV Hub designed to help future and current electric vehicle (EV) owners research and compare vehicles, gain insight into the total cost of electric vehicle ownership, and get intel on how to best power their EVs.

"We've built an amazing resource for consumers across Texas and beyond to participate in the transition to electric vehicles," said P.J. Popovic, CEO of Rhythm Energy. "Demand for EVs is growing, but we've heard from consumers there is an information gap, including challenges seeing the full landscape of manufacturers and various makes and models, comparing total ownership costs, and gaining access to post-purchase information to power and maintain EVs. At Rhythm Energy, one of our goals is to make every aspect of our consumers' energy life easier and cleaner. Our EV Hub will help more people transition to a lower emission lifestyle without friction."

The EV market is growing rapidly in the United States. In 2021, electric car sales more than doubled to 6.6 million, representing close to 9% of the global car market and more than tripling market share from two years earlier. In fact, all the net growth in global car sales in 2021 came from electric cars ( International Energy Agency ). Texas is a leader in the EV market, ranking as the third-highest state in EV registrations, behind just California and Florida ( United States Department of Energy ).

Through Rhythm Energy's EV Hub, consumers will have access to a suite of tools to make their EV-related choices easier:

Discover: For those that are curious to learn more about EVs, the Hub offers consumers the chance to compare the average costs of EV ownership vs. a gas-powered vehicle to understand what's right for them.

Purchase : For consumers ready to purchase an EV, the Hub provides a marketplace where consumers can see and compare new and used, as well as all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Power: For current EV owners, the Hub connects consumers to Rhythm Energy's 100% renewable plans for at-home charging.

The hub also provides insight on a range of EV topics from tax incentives to at-home charging capabilities. The company plans to continue to add to its Hub throughout 2022, including additional educational and engagement initiatives.

To bring the EV Hub to life, Rhythm Energy partnered with ZappyRide, a New York-based start-up that uses data and technology to empower consumers to think differently about their vehicle choices and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

"We are proud to partner with Rhythm Energy, who are trying to make the transition to electric vehicles easier for consumers," said Olivier Pinçon, Chief Executive Officer of ZappyRide. "The worldwide movement toward transportation electrification is here and we believe getting the right information in the right hands can be a catalyst to choosing electric vehicles and more sustainable transportation."

Rhythm Energy's EV Hub expands on the energy provider's commitment to making energy-related choices that are good for consumers' wallets and the planet. Beyond the EV Hub, customers who sign up for Rhythm's 100% renewable energy plans help reduce the carbon footprint tied to energy production and consumption.

For more information on Rhythm Energy's EV Hub, visit GotRhythm.com/EV .

About Rhythm Energy

Rhythm is a 100% renewable energy company founded on the premise that electricity should be made better, cheaper and easier for Texans. We stand against the anti-consumer business practices that permeate retail energy. That's why our model doesn't rely on hiding fees, punishing loyal customers with higher rates than new customers or dodging customer calls. Rhythm offers straightforward pricing, new and renewing customers get the same great rates on energy plans and our customer service is available seven days a week.

About ZappyRide

ZappyRide is an EV data company which builds white-label websites and tools for OEMs, utilities, and other greentech stakeholders to promote their thought leadership in the electrification of consumer and fleet vehicles. Their products include a consumer and commercial EV catalog, commercial fleet planning tools, an incentive application assistant for EV charging equipment, and several APIs covering data on nationwide incentives, charging equipment, vehicles and their specs, electricity sources and their emissions.

