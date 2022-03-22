OtterBox is Playful in Pastel with New Designed for Xbox Controller Shell

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream.

Spring into gaming and outfit your Xbox wireless controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, now available in Lilac Dream. (PRNewswire)

"This expansion of Easy Grip Controller Shell line offers more options for customization," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "The shell not only protects the controller during daily use, it's also an expression of personal style. This addition to the Designed for Xbox Spring Collection 2022 gives players more choice."

The Designed for Xbox OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell for Series X|S gives you the upper hand while gaming with a sweat reducing material for a no-slip grip. This controller shell protects the controller from scuffs and abrasions while staying super lightweight and ergonomic, never messing up gameplay. Lilac Dream is "Playful in Pastel," perfect for the Xbox fan that wants to add a softer spring color palette to gameplay.

Easy Grip Controller can be paired with all OtterBox gaming accessories. The custom-built design allows for easy access to all the controls and accommodates the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip and Power Swap Controller Batteries. Check out the full line-up of products on otterbox.com for more information on these products and more.

OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell and more gaming accessories are available now on otterbox.com and Xbox.com .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox