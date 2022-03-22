Ossia Reaches Significant Milestone Adding 21 New Countries with Regulatory Approval for Cota® Real Wireless Power® Technology at Unlimited Distance

Ossia's Cota technology has successfully met the requirements to send and receive power wirelessly without any distance limitations in 21 additional countries, adding to the approvals that have already been granted in 49 countries; on the heals of the Cota Technology receiving the first ever FCC Wireless Power Transfer approval without a distance limit in the United States.

REDMOND, Wash., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that it has successfully extended or received new approvals in the following countries: Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Panama, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Greenland, India, Thailand, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, San Marino, Georgia, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia) (PRNewswire)

These certifications, which do not have distance limitations for delivery of wireless power over-the-air, comes on the heels of the recent US FCC certifications of Cota Real Wireless Power technology without a distance limitation, and enables the company to expand the sale of Cota-enabled products globally. The lack of distance limitation is a significant advantage; a single Cota transmitter has been tested to safely and effectively deliver power over air without any distance limitation. Additionally, the Cota technology is the only wireless power technology that does not require an exclusion zone which requires the system to turn off when people are in the environment. This means that Cota Real Wireless Power is the only technology safe for operation in and around human beings.

"We continue to be thrilled in bringing the ground-breaking Cota Real Wireless Power technology to more countries and regions in the world. These milestone achievements pave the way for multiple global approvals and establish Cota as the global standard for wireless power at-a-distance. While other wireless power technologies require line-of-sight and offer insignificant power that requires the system to switch off in environments with humans, Cota can effectively power devices in the consumer, commercial and industrial spaces," said Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO.

"Even if the device is on the move or does not have line-of-sight between the transmitter and receiver, power can be efficiently and continuously delivered with Cota. These certifications pave the way for a whole new level of innovation and product development across a wide range of industries globally," continued Stovall.

Cota Real Wireless Power is currently being deployed in multiple customer applications, including as an asset tracker for the logistics and transportation industry in the US and has several consumer IoT products planned for early 2023. Ossia has more than 185 issued and allowed patents globally and over 250 active utility patent assets for its wireless power transfer system. The U.S. FCC approval is the latest official recognition of achievement for the company and its technology.

"These certifications are a critical step to empowering existing and emerging global technologies to become free of wires and batteries, which can improve environmental footprints by decreasing reliance on disposable batteries, decreasing costs, and enabling a whole new world of smart products. We are committed to bringing the full range of wireless power at a distance technology to more countries and global brands," said Stovall.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

Related Links

https://www.ossia.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossia-inc-

https://twitter.com/ossiainc

https://www.facebook.com/OssiaInc/

https://www.ossia.com/cota/

https://blog.ossia.com/

Media Inquiries:

Jen Grenz: jeng@ossia.com

Related Links

http://www.ossia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ossia