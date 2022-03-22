Online Lottery Powerhouse theLotter Expands into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter, the leading online lottery provider, has gradually expanded its operations these past few years. After the recent launch of its dedicated theLotter Minnesota website, the company now offers players in Minnesota the chance to play top Minnesota Lottery draw games online. theLotter Minnesota operates as an independent, secure courier service for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Gopher 5 and Northstar Cash and the official Minnesota Lottery tickets are sold to Minnesota residents.

"We have been around as a company since 2002 when we pioneered online lottery play. Our recent launch in Minnesota is a great milestone. I am truly excited about the potential for growth in Minnesota and the additional funds we will help provide for local wildlife protection, education, public safety and other causes," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Online lottery play offers convenience and safety, and all past winners have successfully claimed their prize money and collected their winnings, which has strongly aided the trust our customers have developed in theLotter."

theLotter Minnesota provides customers with a host of unique functionalities, none of which are available in-store. From subscriptions to special multi-draw packages, from offers such as every tenth ticket free to real-time jackpot alerts. Most importantly, however, the website offers the facility to see a scan of the actual paper ticket a client has purchased. "When a client wins any prize at all, we notify them; winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account. Prizes over that amount can be collected in person at offices of the Minnesota Lottery," clarifies Daniel. "It's that level of transparency and security, which has inspired the trust customers have in us. I am certain Minnesotans will embrace our service in a similar fashion."

About theLotter Minnesota

theLotter Minnesota is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Minnesota to play Minnesota lottery games online, with official Minnesota Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly.

