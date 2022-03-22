NortonLifeLock Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

TEMPE, Ariz., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it has been recognized in Newsweek's inaugural list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 in the Software & Telecommunications category. Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., this prestigious recognition underscores NortonLifeLock's commitment to being a company that consumers can turn to and trust with their digital safety needs.

NortonLifeLock recognized on America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 list by Newsweek. (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be recognized by Newsweek for our company's ongoing commitment to consumer trust," said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. "As the digital world continues to evolve and new cyber threats abound, we're proud to be considered the digital trust partner, helping consumers navigate the intricacies of Cyber Safety. Trust is earned and we thank our millions of customers around the world for the confidence they place in us and our products."

"Our company strives to empower consumers to live their digital lives on their own terms, and we feel great responsibility for the confidence our customers place in us," said Krista Todd, chief marketing officer at NortonLifeLock. "Newsweek's recognition underscores our promise to keep consumers at the heart of what we do."

America's Most Trusted Companies were identified by an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies based on the three touchpoints of trust: consumer, investor and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted, resulting in a list of the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries.

NortonLifeLock was also recently named one of America's Most Responsible companies by Newsweek, achieving top scores in the Corporate Governance category. For more information and to see the entire list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/most-trusted-companies-2022.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

Jenna Torluemke Heaven Lampshire NortonLifeLock Inc. Jenna@Torluemke@nortonlifelock.com Edelman for NortonLifeLock Inc. Heaven.Lampshire@edelman.com















NortonLifeLock Logo (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.