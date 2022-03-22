North American AgTech Customer Selects Heliospectra's Smart Lighting Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a leader in smart lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order for a Canadian controlled environment specialist conducting an installation for a global seed producer. The order is for Heliospectra's controllable ELIXIA LED lighting solution, and the order value is $243,000 USD.

ELIXIA is designed and built on over a decade of research and experience. Featuring up to four tunable wavelengths, ELIXIA is compatible with the helioCORE™light control software, allowing growers to set growth zones and schedule light strategies and trials. It is an essential tool for any research project, greenhouse or indoor growth operation seeking full control of light quality and output while delivering superior crop quality.

"As AgTech companies worldwide make large investments in lighting solutions and other resources, consistent performance is of the utmost importance when conducting different crop trials and research applications. ELIXIA and our helioCORE™ solutions provide market-leading control and automation while delivering a high level of reliability to our AgTech customers", said Bonny Heeren, CEO, Heliospectra.

The order will be delivered in Q2 2022.

